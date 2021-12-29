Looking for a new year's tradition that sets your resolutions into motion? Join Pennsylvania DCNR in First Day Hikes, a group hiking event where people come together to celebrate the outdoors and improve their health.

The event was initially founded by the National Association of State Park Directors to promote both healthy lifestyles throughout the year and year-round recreation at state parks. All 50 states have cooperatively sponsored First Day Hikes since 2012.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is organizing guided, educational experiences in state parks throughout the Commonwealth. This year, DCNR will host more than 50 hikes across 37 state parks.

State parks staff and volunteers lead the hikes, which are usually about one or two miles, but can be longer depending on the park and its terrain.

“First Day Hikes are a great way to make a resolution to enjoy nature and get more exercise and keep it on the first day of the year,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “They also help remind people that our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons, including winter. Consider taking hike and spending time outdoors to start the 2022.”

The following Pennsylvania state park facilities are participating during daylight hours Jan. 1, 2022:

Beltzville

Black Moshannon

Caledonia

Canoe Creek

Codorus

Cook Forest

Cowans Gap

Delaware Canal

French Creek

Gifford Pinchot

Hills Creek

Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center

Keystone

Kings Gap Environmental Education Center

Kinzua Bridge

Lackawanna

Laurel Hill

Laurel Ridge

Little Buffalo

Lyman Run

Marsh Creek

Maurice K. Goddard

Moraine

Nescopeck

Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center

Ohiopyle

Parker Dam

Pine Grove Furnace

Point

Presque Isle

Prince Gallitzin

Pymatuning

Raccoon Creek

RB Winter

Ridley Creek

Shawnee

Sinnemahoning

Trough Creek

Areas not included in this list can submit their events on DCNR's website. A more detailed list of current First Day Hike events is also available online.

Events in Tioga & Potter Counties

Three free First Day Hikes and a 5K will open the 2022 Winter Outings Series in Tioga and Potter counties this Saturday, Jan. 1.

Potter County: At 10 a.m. this Saturday, adults and children five years old and up will meet at the Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning State Park at 4843 Park Drive in Austin for a free, easy, family-friendly guided 2.5-mile First Day Hike along the fairly level Lowlands Trail.

See animal traces and enjoy the beauty of First Fork Valley. Call the park at 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk or email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.

At 1 p.m. this Saturday, the Friends of Lyman Run are offering a First Day Guided Family Nature Hike of less than a mile along the Lower Lyman Trail at Lyman Run State Park at 454 Lyman Run Road, Galeton.

Adults and children will meet at 1 p.m. at the Lower Campground/Trail Head parking lot. They will look for signs of animal activity, identify trees and explore a beaver dam. Due to trail conditions, traction devices may be required and hiking poles are recommended. Call the park at (814) 435-5010.

Tioga County: A First Day Guided Hike or a First Day Guided Snowshoe Hike, and a First Day 5K around Hills Creek Lake will take place at Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road, seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Tioga County.

Meet at the park’s beach parking area. Runners must arrive at 12:30 p.m. for the First Day 5K to register and pick up course information before the 1 p.m. start. The 5K is a free, no cost, no frills event with no aid stations, no awards and no timing.

The short, family oriented, slow-paced 1.5-mile guided hike will be on Tauscher’s Trail. Hikers of all ages will cheer on the runners at 1 p.m. and then leave on their own adventure. If there is snow, the hike will become a guided snowshoe hike. Hikers are encouraged to bring their own snowshoes or traction devices. A limited supply of both will be available to use free. Call the park at 570-724-4246.