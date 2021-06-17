Looking to travel to a National Park this summer? If your child is in fifth-grade they may be qualified for free admission.

The National Park Service is offering a printable voucher on their website for U.S. children who were in fifth-grade (or home school equivalent) for the 2020-2021 school year.

The voucher is good for admission to any of the National Parks in the United States, as well as national forests and grasslands, wildlife refuges and other Department of the Interior, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineer-managed public lands and waters.

The voucher also admits children under 16 and up to three adults who are traveling with the fifth-grade child. The voucher is good through Aug. 31, 2021.

The fifth-grade voucher program was created because “most fourth-graders missed out on using their Every Kid Outdoors Annual 4th grade pass during the 2019-2020 school year,” according to the website.

Children and families using the vouchers must print it off, and the child must present it at the park entrance or place it on the dashboard of their vehicle if driving in.

The voucher doesn’t cover parking fees, camping, boats and special tours. Also, some sites are managed by private operators. They may not honor the voucher. Check with the site ahead of time to find out.

Questions may be directed through an email link on the National Park Service website.