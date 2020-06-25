Winners of the Family Fishing Day Tournament on Saturday, June 20 on Hills Creek Lake at Hills Creek State Park, 111 Spillway Road in Charleston Township, near Wellsboro, were announced by Park Naturalist Jim Mucci following the 7 p.m. weigh-in. A total of 75 anglers had registered.

Mucci presented medallions individually to the three winners of the five tournament categories. "The purpose of our tournament is for people to have a good time and enjoy themselves. That's what it's all about," said Mucci.

Brett Shirk of Blanchard Pa. won the largest bass and largest stringer of game fish by weight categories. The largest bass he caught weighed 6.21 pounds. His stringer of bass totaled 29.79 pounds.

John Baney of Mill Hall, Pa. caught the largest bluegill of the day. It weighed .527 pounds.

Ed Hicks of Houtzdale, Pa. caught the largest crappie, weighing .588 pounds and the largest perch, .281 pounds.

Shirk said he has been competing in the Hills Creek tournament for 13 years and Baney and Hicks each said they had been competing for more than 30 years. All three were staying at the park and said they come back each year to take part in the contest.