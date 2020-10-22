Fall is the perfect time to lace up the hiking boots and enjoy the trails and scenery in Pennsylvania. Susquehanna Greenway Partnership recommends these featured trails, perfect for experiencing some of the region's scenic ridges, wooded havens, verdant valleys, and traquil Susquehanna waters. As they say, "a step outdoors is a step in the right direction!"

Explore the North Branch

Mocanaqua Trail Network

County: Luzerne

Length: 15 Miles (collective)

Trail Access Points: Main Street, Mocanaqua

Trail Surface: Natural

Activities: Hiking

Difficulty: Varies, depending on route

Nestled in the Wyoming Valley, the original Moc Loop, as it is familiarly known, is actually a system of four individual trails, comprising 15 miles along the northern reach of Penobscot Mountain. Although the trails vary in difficulty, all take different routes traversing the mountainside to its ridgetop, providing scenic overlooks of the Susquehanna River, surrounding mountains, and the small communities dotting the valley's floor. Explore more >>

Explore the West Branch

Yost Run Loop

County: Centre & Clinton

Length: 7 Miles (loop)

Trail Access Points: PA-144 West near the county line

Trail Surface: Natural, rugged

Activities: Hiking

Difficulty: Moderate

Utilizing the Chuck Keiper and Eddy Lick Trails, the Yost Run Loop traverses some of the prettiest scenery the state has to offer: lush mountain laurel and rhododendron, rushing waters, Yost Run Falls, large trees, and steep rocky hillsides. All this adds up to a sensory experience of being in the wilderness. As we get into some of the peek colors of Fall, you won't want to miss a chance to explore this deep forest environment as it changes with the season. Explore more >>

Explore the Middle Susquehanna

Peters Mountain Loop

County: Dauphin

Length: 4.2 Miles (loop)

Trail Access Points: Clarks Ferry Park & Ride on PA-147

Trail Surface: Natural

Activities: Hiking, Birdwatching

Difficulty: Moderate

This 4.2-mile loop trail allows visitors to experience part of the iconic Appalachian Trail. As you ascend the steep climb up Peters Mountain, you will see stunning views of the Susquehanna River at every switchback. From the summit, you will be rewarded with beautiful views of the Susquehanna River and its confluence with the Juniata River. If you bring a pair of binoculars, you can even see the Lady Liberty of the Susquehanna to the south on a clear day. Explore more >>

Explore the Lower Susquehanna

Turkey Hill Overlook Trail

County: Lancaster

Length: 6 Miles (loop)

Trail Access Points: Manor Township trailhead of the Enola Low Grade Trail, just off River Road

Trail Surface: Varies

Activities: Hiking, Birdwatching

Difficulty: Difficult

On the 6-mile Turkey Hill loop, you'll pass through the largest pawpaw patch north of the 39th latitude, see the most important migration stop for shorebirds in the state, overlook an operational landfill, and stand near the base of the two Turkey Hill Dairy Windmills. The trail passes over crushed gravel and through meadows and woods, and also traverses Mann’s Run. Here you might get your feet wet, but will be rewarded by a glimpse of a picturesque waterfall. Explore more >>

