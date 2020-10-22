Fall is the perfect time to lace up the hiking boots and enjoy the trails and scenery in Pennsylvania. Susquehanna Greenway Partnership recommends these featured trails, perfect for experiencing some of the region's scenic ridges, wooded havens, verdant valleys, and traquil Susquehanna waters. As they say, "a step outdoors is a step in the right direction!"
Explore the North Branch
Mocanaqua Trail Network
- County: Luzerne
- Length: 15 Miles (collective)
- Trail Access Points: Main Street, Mocanaqua
- Trail Surface: Natural
- Activities: Hiking
- Difficulty: Varies, depending on route
Nestled in the Wyoming Valley, the original Moc Loop, as it is familiarly known, is actually a system of four individual trails, comprising 15 miles along the northern reach of Penobscot Mountain. Although the trails vary in difficulty, all take different routes traversing the mountainside to its ridgetop, providing scenic overlooks of the Susquehanna River, surrounding mountains, and the small communities dotting the valley's floor. Explore more >>
Explore the West Branch
Yost Run Loop
- County: Centre & Clinton
- Length: 7 Miles (loop)
- Trail Access Points: PA-144 West near the county line
- Trail Surface: Natural, rugged
- Activities: Hiking
- Difficulty: Moderate
Utilizing the Chuck Keiper and Eddy Lick Trails, the Yost Run Loop traverses some of the prettiest scenery the state has to offer: lush mountain laurel and rhododendron, rushing waters, Yost Run Falls, large trees, and steep rocky hillsides. All this adds up to a sensory experience of being in the wilderness. As we get into some of the peek colors of Fall, you won't want to miss a chance to explore this deep forest environment as it changes with the season. Explore more >>
Explore the Middle Susquehanna
Peters Mountain Loop
- County: Dauphin
- Length: 4.2 Miles (loop)
- Trail Access Points: Clarks Ferry Park & Ride on PA-147
- Trail Surface: Natural
- Activities: Hiking, Birdwatching
- Difficulty: Moderate
This 4.2-mile loop trail allows visitors to experience part of the iconic Appalachian Trail. As you ascend the steep climb up Peters Mountain, you will see stunning views of the Susquehanna River at every switchback. From the summit, you will be rewarded with beautiful views of the Susquehanna River and its confluence with the Juniata River. If you bring a pair of binoculars, you can even see the Lady Liberty of the Susquehanna to the south on a clear day. Explore more >>
Related reading: One man's act to honor USA creates a lasting legacy
Explore the Lower Susquehanna
Turkey Hill Overlook Trail
- County: Lancaster
- Length: 6 Miles (loop)
- Trail Access Points: Manor Township trailhead of the Enola Low Grade Trail, just off River Road
- Trail Surface: Varies
- Activities: Hiking, Birdwatching
- Difficulty: Difficult
On the 6-mile Turkey Hill loop, you'll pass through the largest pawpaw patch north of the 39th latitude, see the most important migration stop for shorebirds in the state, overlook an operational landfill, and stand near the base of the two Turkey Hill Dairy Windmills. The trail passes over crushed gravel and through meadows and woods, and also traverses Mann’s Run. Here you might get your feet wet, but will be rewarded by a glimpse of a picturesque waterfall. Explore more >>
Related reading: State Park visitor numbers remain at record-breaking high through early autumn
What is a Greenway?
To break it down into parts, a greenway is a corridor of undeveloped land [a GREENspace] that is often located near an urban area and utilized to connect people and places, similar to our road system [a parkWAY], minus the cars.
In short, greenways are corridors of undeveloped land recognized for their ability to connect people and places. These ribbons of greenspace include parks, trails, gardens, historic sites, and natural features. They are sometimes located along man-made structures like an old railroad bed or a utility corridor, or they can trace a natural feature such as a ridgeline, stream, or in the case of Susquehanna Greenway Partnership, the Susquehanna River.