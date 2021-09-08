Over the past holiday weekend, one social media user was able to capture some great photos while flying from Hershey to the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.

The photos were taken by 'u/celestialfeeling' and shared the photos with the tag "Scenic Pennsylvania" on the platform reddit.

Check out the post below to enjoy the photos!

Last summer, a YouTuber by the name of Joe Hainey was also able to take some awesome video of "flying down the Grand Canyon of PA in a Diamon DA40" taking off from the airport in Wellsboro, Pa.

Check out the his YouTube video and channel below!