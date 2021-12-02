Earth Conservancy is seeking applicants for its Environmental Workforce Training (EWT) Program, a free continuing education program for unemployed or underemployed workers in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Developed by Earth Conservancy and Penn State Wilkes-Barre, the EWT Program offers participants an entry-level command of practical and technical skills related to environmental careers through a mix of classroom, hands-on, and computer-based learning. Classes cover topics such as surveying, environmental sampling, AutoCAD, GIS, and hazardous materials safety and cleanup.

Those completing the program earn 23.3 hours of continuing education credit from the Pennsylvania State University and three federally-recognized certifications.

They also receive job placement assistance from Earth Conservancy and PA CareerLink℠ for one year. Valued at over $6,000, there are no tuition or materials costs for those accepted.

The training begins in February 2022 and lasts for approximately ten weeks. Funding for the program is provided by a major grant from the US Environmental Protection Agency, with additional support from the Robert H. Spitz Foundation, the PPL Foundation, and program partners.

According to Program Director Elizabeth Hughes, EdD, since 2018, over 50 individuals have completed the 233-hour program. The employment rate for program graduates seeking work is over 87%, with an average wage of more than $16/hour. Other graduates have chosen to continue their education by enrolling in local colleges.

Hughes explained what impresses her most about program graduates. “Most don’t just want a job. They want a career with real potential. They also want to feel they can make a difference through their work, and it’s exciting to see how they use their individual skills and interests to pursue that goal," said Hughes.

Graduates have entered a range of positions, including in engineering, construction, agriculture, environmental education, and drafting fields. One went on to become a Pennsylvania State Game Warden.

“Participants are always surprised by the many ways environmental skills can translate into employment,” Hughes noted. “What helps is for them to have partners when they’re seeking those opportunities. They receive that support through the EWT Program.”

To be eligible for the EWT Program, applicants must be aged 18 or older, hold a high school diploma or GED, and be a resident of northeastern Pennsylvania (Luzerne, Lackawanna, Schuylkill, Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Carbon, Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, or Wyoming County).

US military veterans receive priority consideration, according to Hughes. “Veterans have been some of the program’s strongest participants. They come to class with an exceptional combination of skills, discipline, energy, and intelligence. It makes them important resources in the classroom, and especially strong candidates for jobs going forward. Employers speak so highly of them,” said Hughes.

PA CareerLink℠ Luzerne County will hold virtual information sessions weekly on Tuesdays at 1:00 p.m. through December, with more sessions to follow in January.

Registration is available online. The webpage contains more information about the EWT Program, eligibility requirements, and a downloadable application.

Those interested can call 570-823-3445, email e.hughes@earthconservancy.org, or contact other program partners, including PA CareerLink℠, Outreach Center for Community Resources in Scranton.



