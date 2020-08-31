Lycoming County, Pa. -- This photo was taken in Eldred Township in Northern Lycoming County. A dog owner noticed her pet had squared off with a possum out in their yard, only to then realize the possum’s litter was riding on her back.

While several species of frogs, spiders and even scorpions are known to carry their young on their back, it's much less common among mammals. Chimpanzees and giant anteaters are some of the few, along with possums, where the young are regularly toted on mom's back.

Possums are North America’s only marsupial. While looking somewhat sinister, they are actually a great natural defender against of lymes disease, with each animal eating as many as 5,000 ticks annually.

Their lifespan is rather short. Due to predators like dogs and cats (and cars), possums only live, on average, for two to three years. Their gestation period is only twelve days, however, and with litters ranging from five to thirteen, they can replenish the population quickly.