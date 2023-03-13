Williamsport, Pa. — Do you walk, bike, or run the trails system connecting Williamsport, South Williamsport, Loyalsock Township, and Montoursville?

If so, the county wants to hear from you!

Lycoming County Planning and Community Development (PCD) and the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) have released an online survey targeting outdoor enthusiasts who use the trail system that runs along the West Branch of the Susquehanna.

Take the survey from now until March 31

Open until March 31, the survey takes less than five minutes to complete and focuses on the trail network that includes the Williamsport and South Williamsport River Walk, the Loyalsock Bikeway connecting Faxon to the green Montoursville Bridge, and the Montoursville Bikeway connecting the green Montoursville Bridge to the Walmart shopping center (passing Indian Park).

The questions are are multiple choice and ask things like:

How and when you use the trail(s)?

Do you have suggestions on signage needs?

Could you help pinpoint access and navigation challenges along the trail system?

Vsit the website, bit.ly/lyco-trails, or use the QR Code to access the survey via a cell phone or tablet.

This user survey is a part of a larger effort to brand and establish a connected and easy-to-identify system of wayfinding/signage for both on- and off-street transportation throughout the system.

The catalyst for the effort arose as a result of both entities receiving public feedback through past community efforts such as the 2019 Heart of Williamsport and the Chamber-lead ‘Grow Williamsport’ campaign which noted the challenges associated with utilizing and navigating the trail system.

The public survey joins a roster of additional outreach initiatives taking place both on and off the trail throughout the month of March and into early April.

Residents are encouraged to share the survey through their local networks to help gain additional feedback to guide the joint effort.

All information submitted will be used to inform efforts and provide the greatest potential for a successful project outcome.

Funding for this project was provided in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation, for their financial support of the project via the Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2), and Environmental Stewardship Fund.

