Lycoming County, Pa. -- If you enjoy hiking in the north central Pa. region, now's your chance to have a direct impact on park and trail offerings. Rider Park in Lycoming County is asking the public to fill out a visitor survey.

The purpose of the survey is to gather information in order to improve visitor experiences at Rider Park and make plans for future improvements. Public input will aid in the decision-making process by FCFP and the park staff.

Rider Park is owned and operated by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP).

The survey is being conducted by FCFP with assistance from Corra Black, a Lycoming College student, majoring in Anthropology with minors in Archeology and Sociology as part of her spring practicum.

Results of the survey will be posted at www.RiderPark.org and at the information kiosk at the park.

Related reading: Take a guided pre-spring hike at Rider Park this March