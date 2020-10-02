DEP Expands Drought Warning to 3 Counties and Drought Watch to 29 Counties
Harrisburg, Pa. – The drought continues to impact our region, and surrounding areas in Pennsylvania.
After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) moved Clinton and McKean counties to "drought warning" and added 13 new counties to "drought watch."
There are now three counties under a "drought warning": Clinton, McKean, and Potter.
There are now 29 counties under a "drought watch": Armstrong, Blair, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Cumberland, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren, and Wyoming.
Residents under a "drought warning" are asked to reduce their individual water use 10-15 percent, based on a statewide average of 62 gallons per person per day. This means a reduction of six to nine gallons a day.
Residents under a "drought watch" are asked to reduce their individual water use 5-10 percent, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.
“It's going to take a lot of precipitation to get us out of these deficits over time. We are asking residents in these counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
DEP is notifying all water suppliers in these counties of the need to monitor their supplies and be prepared by updating their drought contingency plans as necessary.
Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents for more stringent conservation actions by residents.
As of now, eighteen water suppliers in drought counties have started asking or requiring residents to reduce their water use.
There are many ways to reduce water use around the house and yard. The DEP has suggested these easy actions:
• Run water only when necessary. Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving. Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering. Use a bucket to catch the water and reuse it to water your plants.
• Run the dishwasher and washing machine only with full loads.
• When watering your garden, be efficient and effective: Water in the evening or morning, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant, so you don’t waste water through evaporation.
• Water your lawn only if necessary. Apply no more than 1 inch of water per week (use an empty can to determine how long it takes to water 1 inch). Avoid watering on windy and hot days.
• Re-use old water from bird baths, vases, or pet bowls to water plants.
• When mowing your lawn, set the blades to 2-3 inches high. Longer grass shades the soil, improving moisture retention. It also grows thicker and develops a deeper root system, so it can better survive drought.
• Check for household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.
• Sweep your sidewalk, deck, or driveway, rather than hosing it off.
• Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30 percent less water and 40-50 percent less energy.
• Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Montoursville man accused of indecent assault of minors during alleged 'tickle parties'
-
Muncy man allegedly shoved man for not wearing a mask: PSP
-
Woman allegedly high on heroin passed out behind the wheel with infant in car: PSP
-
Williamsport man flees scene of accident with drugs in car
-
Sunbather arrested for open lewdness: Muncy PD
-
Man arrested for DUI twice in one day, leads police on high-speed chase
-
Bucknell student files lawsuit against fraternity, university for brutal hazing incident
-
High-speed chase turns fatal when motorcyclist hits tree
-
Marijuana plants found in Hughesville home: PSP Montoursville
-
They ‘blew us away’: SHOP-VAC employees angry over plant closing, lost jobs
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.