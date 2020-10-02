Harrisburg, Pa. – The drought continues to impact our region, and surrounding areas in Pennsylvania.

After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) moved Clinton and McKean counties to "drought warning" and added 13 new counties to "drought watch."

There are now three counties under a "drought warning": Clinton, McKean, and Potter.

There are now 29 counties under a "drought watch": Armstrong, Blair, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Cumberland, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren, and Wyoming.

Residents under a "drought warning" are asked to reduce their individual water use 10-15 percent, based on a statewide average of 62 gallons per person per day. This means a reduction of six to nine gallons a day.

Residents under a "drought watch" are asked to reduce their individual water use 5-10 percent, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.

“It's going to take a lot of precipitation to get us out of these deficits over time. We are asking residents in these counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

DEP is notifying all water suppliers in these counties of the need to monitor their supplies and be prepared by updating their drought contingency plans as necessary.

Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents for more stringent conservation actions by residents.

As of now, eighteen water suppliers in drought counties have started asking or requiring residents to reduce their water use.

There are many ways to reduce water use around the house and yard. The DEP has suggested these easy actions:

• Run water only when necessary. Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving. Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering. Use a bucket to catch the water and reuse it to water your plants.

• Run the dishwasher and washing machine only with full loads.

• When watering your garden, be efficient and effective: Water in the evening or morning, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant, so you don’t waste water through evaporation.

• Water your lawn only if necessary. Apply no more than 1 inch of water per week (use an empty can to determine how long it takes to water 1 inch). Avoid watering on windy and hot days.

• Re-use old water from bird baths, vases, or pet bowls to water plants.

• When mowing your lawn, set the blades to 2-3 inches high. Longer grass shades the soil, improving moisture retention. It also grows thicker and develops a deeper root system, so it can better survive drought.

• Check for household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.

• Sweep your sidewalk, deck, or driveway, rather than hosing it off.

• Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30 percent less water and 40-50 percent less energy.

• Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.