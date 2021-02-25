West Trenton, NJ -- At a special meeting of the Delaware River Basin Commission Thursday, the members approved a final rule prohibiting high volume hydraulic fracturing (HVHF) in the Basin.

All four basin states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and New York voted to ban the practice, effectively prohibiting gas drilling in northeastern Pa. and southern New York state.

According to the Delaware River Basin Commission, Resolution No. 2021-01 amends the Commission’s Comprehensive Plan and Water Code to prohibit HVHF in the Delaware River Basin in order to control future pollution, protect the public health, and preserve the waters of the Basin for uses in accordance with the Comprehensive Plan.

The full resolution may be accessed at https://www.nj.gov/drbc/library/documents/Res2021-01_HVHF.pdf

"As DRBC Chair, I welcome this opportunity to provide the fullest protection to the more than 13 million people who rely upon the Delaware River Basin’s waters for their drinking water. This collaborative multi-state [and federal] action through the DRBC also complements the goals of the Delaware River Basin Conservation Act, a bill I introduced and which was passed by Congress in 2016, by helping to ensure that the watershed and water resources of the Basin will be protected from these potential sources of pollution," said Delaware Gov. John Carney. (Gov. Carney serves as the Commission’s current chair.)

Gov. Tom Wolf, who serves as the Commission's second vice chair said, "after careful analysis and consideration of the unique geographic, geologic, and hydrologic characteristics of the Delaware River Basin, DRBC Commissioners acted today under the authority of the Delaware River Basin Compact to protect the water resources of the Basin, the source of drinking water for millions of Pennsylvanians."

Wolf said he has been a longtime supporter of this effort, even when he was a candidate for Governor of Pa.

According to a report by NPR, the decision already faces more than one federal lawsuit challenging the authority of the agency, including Republican state Senators Gene Yaw and Lisa Baker whose lawsuit claims the DRBC lacks the authority to regulate gas drilling.

“The proliferation of natural gas has helped Pennsylvania power plants to emit 36 percent less CO2. Unfortunately, the Delaware River Basin Commission’s decision to ban natural gas exploration across northeast Pennsylvania ignores this data in favor of virtue signaling to the far left," said Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) in a statement.

"Further, this decision deprives landowners and local governments of the tremendous benefits that responsible natural gas development has yielded in other areas of the commonwealth,” Toomey continued.

The DRBC upholds the position that fracking--technically referred to as high-volume hydraulic fracturing--has polluted drinking water, surface water, and groundwater. The practice uses high-pressure water and chemicals to release gas from a shale formation.

DRBC Executive Director Steve Tambini said the agency held six public hearings to gather input on the proposed rules and received tens of thousands of comments, letters, and petitions from "a diverse cross section of the public from within the Basin and beyond."

The agency reviewed and evaluated these comments and additional scientific and technical literature and reports, studies, findings, and conclusions of other government agencies on the impacts of fracking on water resources.

Thursday's vote drives an even deeper divide between environmentalists and the gas industry and business interests. More than 400 people attended the virtual meeting.

Created in 1961, the DRBC is an interstate-federal government agency. The legislation marked the first time that the federal government and a group of states joined as equal partners in a river basin planning, development, and regulatory agency. The five Commission members are the governors of the basin states (Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania) and the commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ North Atlantic Division.