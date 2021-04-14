Harrisburg, Pa. -- Trout season has officially started, spring turkey season is about to begin, and favorable weather conditions are allowing outdoor adventurers to venture out comfortably again. Unfortunately, all of these activities coincide with one of the Commonwealth's highest-risk time for wildfires.

Wildfire danger increases in the spring before trees leaf out and woodlands or brush can transform into dry tinder in just one day of direct sunlight and a light breeze.

“Amid the pandemic we know so many are seeking outdoor pursuits. Fishing, spring turkey hunting, and hiking soon will be popular,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “With dry spring conditions, it takes only a careless moment to ignite a devastating forest fire. We know outdoor burning is the leading cause of wildfires throughout the state and more than 99 percent of Pennsylvania wildfires are caused by people.”

To assist the public with easy access to information, DCNR has added new maps to the wildfire webpage. The maps, which are updated daily, include Observed Wildlife Danger and Wildfire Danger Forecast maps.

Some recreational activities on state forest lands such as campfires and outdoor cooking are dependent upon current fire conditions and are not permitted when Wildfire Danger Ratings are High or above. Visitors to state forest lands should check fire condition maps before engaging in activities involving fire.

Regardless of conditions, campfires are prohibited on state forest lands from March 1 through May 25.

The need to guard against wildfires increases each year as more development encroaches on heavily wooded tracts. Property owners should always consider the weather and conditions when burning outdoors.

If it’s windy or dry, burning should be postponed until conditions change. A water hose, rake, and shovel should be handy when burning outdoors, and combustible materials cleared within 10 feet of a fire.

Details on wildfire prevention can be obtained at local forest districts. The Bureau of Forestry also maintains information on county burn bans in effect.