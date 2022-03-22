Sullivan County, Pa. -- World's End State Park in Hillsgrove, Pa. will welcome a new park manager this month following a recent appointment by Cindy Adams Dunn, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

Chad McKenrick will manage the park, which is situated in a narrow S-shaped valley of the Loyalsock Creek, just south of Forksville, Sullivan County.

“We are pleased to have Chad at Worlds End and have the utmost confidence he will be a great addition to the park and the community,” Dunn said. “His commitment to service, learning and leading are a great fit for a truly beautiful state park in a wonderful part of the commonwealth.”

Surrounded by the Loyalsock State Forest, the 780-acre park offers visitors diverse recreational opportunities within a pristine environment.

The rugged natural beauty coursing through the heart of the Endless Mountains landscape provides many photographic possibilities.

“This is a fantastic park and I look forward to making connections with the community and welcoming visitors, old and new alike,” McKenrick said. “It is my goal to represent DCNR and its mission of welcoming all visitors by providing friendly and helpful experiences that assist in connecting people to nature and the majesty of this park.”

Crediting tutelage from Promised Land State Park Manager Tarah Bruggers and time with the Fish and Boat Commission as a waterways conservation officer, McKenrick emphasized that he is eager to continue learning while also building on his experience as a leader.

He succeeds Bill Kocher, who recently took over operations at Bald Eagle State Park.

A native of Pennsylvania and graduate of the Punxsutawney Area School District, McKenrick previously served as the manager at Sinnemahoning State Park.

He worked as an assistant manager at Promised Land State Park and with the Fish and Boat Commission in various locations across the state.

McKenrick holds an associate degree in wildlife technology and bachelor’s degree in earth science from Penn State Dubois.

He credits his wife, Becky, and daughter, Laken, for supporting him as he takes on the new responsibility at Worlds End.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Worlds End State ParkWorlds End State Park or call 570-924-3287.



