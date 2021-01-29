Harrisburg, Pa. – The Delaware and Hudson Rail Trail (D & H Rail Trail) has been selected as Pennsylvania's 2021 Trail of the Year. The 38-mile long trail extends through Lackawanna, Susquehanna, and Wayne Counties, tracing the former corridor of the Delaware and Hudson Railway. The railway once carried anthracite coal out of the Lackawanna Valley during the latter half of the 19th century.

As winner of the Trail of the Year title, D & H will have a promotional poster created and distributed across the state and a public ceremony to celebrate its designation.

The Trail of the Year is selected by the DCNR's Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee to build enthusiasm and support for both large and small trails while raising public awareness about the value of the state's trail network.

D & H Rail Trail welcomes motorized and non-motorized guests including walkers, bikers, equestrians, and snowmobilers. The trail is situated in the Lackawanna Valley Heritage Region, the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, and the Pocono Forest and Waters Conservation Landscape.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, when Pennsylvania visitors and residents are heading outside for healthy and safe recreation opportunities, the D & H Rail-Trail has been a gem of Northeast Pennsylvania. It provides users near and far the opportunity to enjoy some of the most beautiful parts of the commonwealth, learn about the region history and engage in healthy activities,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “This trail also illustrates the benefits of trail connectivity and provides an example of what can be accomplished with strong community engagement. It very much deserves this recognition.”

Pennsylvania is a leader in trail development, providing over 12,000 miles of trails for citizens and visitors to enjoy. DCNR has a goal to have a trail within 10 minutes of all Pennsylvanians.

“This past year has shown us the importance of having trails close to home with a tremendous increase in trail users who have discovered the D & H.” said Lynn Conrad, executive director of the Rail-Trail Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania. “This award helps to not only recognize the Rail-Trail Council’s past accomplishments but will encourage us to continue to improve and maintain the D & H Rail-Trail.”

The D & H Rail Trail has enjoyed immense community support and efforts to help make its existence possible. Visitors appreciate the scenic beauty of the trail and surrounding area while learning about its historical significance to the region.

The Rail Trail Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania manages the trail. The Council was organized in 1991 and quickly grew, recruiting members, organizing trail cleanups, and finding funds to purchase the old railroad corridor to use as a rail trail. The council continues working on the trail and will celebrate its 30th anniversary this April.

In 2020, DCNR named Ghost Town Trail in Cambria and Indiana Counties as Pennsylvania’s Trail of the Year.

D & H was nominated by the Endless Mountains Heritage Region.