Hughesville, Pa. -- A grant from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) for $12,000 will help propel a local winter outdoor destination into the future.

The Crystal Lake Ski and Outdoor Center has been seeking opportunities to better serve more locals and visitors for several years, which they said has made FCFP’s commitment to capacity building this year very timely.

Beginning with the 2021-2022 season, owners expect improvements to continue over the next five years.

“There are a couple of components to this project”, said Nathan Bowen, Executive Director of Crystal Lake.

“We are primarily equipping ourselves to be ready to more efficiently receive guests through new check-in equipment as well as utilizing funding and supplies in our outreach efforts so we can come to people and share what we have to offer.”

These funds will also enable the center to expand their Skis to Schools program, reaching and making a difference for even more children in the community, as well as helping them to ensure members of the community know how to take full advantage of the resources that Crystal Lake provides.

The Crystal Lake Ski and Outdoor Center is one of the only full-service cross-country ski areas in central Pennsylvania, and very few facilities in the area offer the full range of activities offered at the center. During the winter season the center offers 30 km of trails, most of which are machine-groomed.

Other activities range from hiking to boating, opportunities for private and group retreats, meetings, and events.

The center opened for reservation only day use on September 7, 2021. With a $10 day fee per person, visitors can access 25 miles of trails, sports fields and equipment, and a lake for non-motorized boating (does not include rental fee) and fishing.

“Something that people often share in coming here is that they find a sense of peace”, said Bowen, “that they can come up and have the recreational opportunity, their group meeting, whatever it is, and they walk away saying ‘There’s something special about this place’ and that they loved being here because it enabled them to reconnect with some of their own inner values.”

"With the generous support of FCFP, The Crystal Lake Ski and Outdoor Center is ready to serve the community and meet the needs of our guests," said Bowen.