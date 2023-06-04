Harrisburg, Pa. — The Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation is seeking qualified candidates interested in serving the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission as commissioners.

What does it take?

Per Pennsylvania Code, an individual interested in serving as a district commissioner needs to be well informed on the subject of conservation, restoration, fish and fishing, boats and boating, and a resident of the district.

Individuals interested in serving as a boating-at-large commissioner shall be experienced in boating, water safety education, and be a registered boat owner in Pennsylvania.

Commissioners are appointed for four-year terms with the opportunity to be reappointed for two additional four-year terms and can serve for six months after their term expires, or until their replacement is named, whichever occurs first. They receive no compensation for their service but are reimbursed for travel expenses, according to DCNR.

The following regions need representation:

District 1: Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Warren counties

District 5: Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union counties

District 7: Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming counties

District 8: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Schuylkill counties

Boating-at-Large: Individuals who are experienced in boating and water safety education and shall be a registered boat owner and shall represent various geographical sections and boating interests in this commonwealth.

"With nearly 86,000 miles of rivers and streams connecting over 700,000 acres of lakes, bays, and wetlands it is easy to see why fishing and boating continue to be one among the most popular segments of Pennsylvania's $14 billion-dollar outdoor recreation economy," said Derek Eberly, director of the advisory council.

"The Shapiro Administration seeks a diverse group of applicants, one of whom will be nominated by the governor. We encourage anyone interested in volunteering to serve on the board to send a letter of intent and their professional resume.”

Candidates will be interviewed by the advisory council regarding their professional and volunteer experience with wildlife conservation and activities related to fishing and boating.

Individuals interested in applying should email a resume and cover letter to Derek Eberly, Director of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation, deeberly@pa.gov. Applications are being accepted through June 30, 2023.

Appointments to the Fish & Boat Commission are made by Governor Josh Shapiro and require the advice and consent of the Senate of Pennsylvania.

