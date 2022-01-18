The Scott and Bonnie Wheeland Farm, Cogan Station, has been recognized as a “Century Farm” Award recipient through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's nation-leading Farmland Preservation Program. The special event was held during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

The “Century” and “Bicentennial” farm program was established by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to help promote the strength and durability of Pennsylvania’s farm families. In order to qualify, a family member must live on the farm on a permanent basis, and the farm must include at least 10 acres of the original holding or gross more than $1,000 annually from the sale of farm products.

The Scott and Bonnie Wheeland Farm was originally purchased by Scott's great, great uncle, George Harmon, along with his wife Margaret Wheeland Harmon, in 1882.

After 21 years, the couple sold the farm to Scott's great grandparents, Harrison D. Wheeland and Ellen Harmon Wheeland. Scott’s grandparents, Harrison and Margaret, later bought the property in 1924 for $5,000.

The couple ran the farm for more than five decades until passing it down to Scott's parents, Dale and Connie, in 1982. Each Saturday at the Williamsport Growers Market, Harrison and Margaret would sell the produce that they grew, along with eggs, baked goods, and homemade butter.

Scott and Bonnie purchased the property in 1994 and are still farming to this day, along with their daughter, Megan. The original property consisted of 134 acres. Today, 87.33 of those original acres are still in use. The family currently grows corn, hay, soybeans and wheat and have a beef cattle operation.

“The Wheeland family truly represents what makes Pennsylvania agriculture great,” Sen. Gene Yaw said. “They have provided homegrown food straight from the farm for over a century. It is certainly an extraordinary accomplishment, and I commend them on receiving this award.”

During the ceremony, the family received a sign identifying the property as having historic status, which was presented by Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding. Additionally, a Senate congratulatory citation sponsored by Senator Yaw was presented to the family.

Lycoming County is home to 70 century farms and 1 bicentennial farm.



