Potter County -- Cherry Springs State Park is regarded as one of the best stargazing spots on the Eastern seaboard, and for north central Pa residents, you won't have to travel far to experience it for yourself.

Registration is now open for two Cherry Springs State Park programs: a virtual "Know Before You Go" guide to stargazing and an in-person nightscapes photography workshop.

Anyone may observe the night sky at Cherry Springs on their own. All visitors should arrive before dark. Search for the Clear Sky Chart online for 48-hour forecasts about viewing conditions.

"Know Before You Go Stargazing at Cherry Springs" Virtual Program

The program is intended for first-time and novice stargazers to learn what they need to bring, how to plan for an evening of stargazing, and how to observe and identify night sky objects like stars, constellations, planets, artificial satellites, meteors, auroras, and the Milky Way. Learn why Cherry Springs is a favored spot for stargazing and how to make the most of your visit.

This free, virtual program is being offered at four times: March 24 and 31, April 22, and May 26. On all dates, the session will begin at noon.

To register, visit the DCNR Calendar of Events. Registrants will receive an email link to join the program, which is best viewed on a desktop or larger tablet.

Nightscapes Photography Workshop

During the class, participants will learn how to photograph the starry night sky, including constellations and the Milky Way. Each participant must bring their own gear including a DSLR camera, a fully charged battery, a sturdy tripod, and preferably a wide-angle lens (Rokinon 14mm is a popular lens choice).

Registrants may bring a laptop with image editing software if desired. The program is not for those who wish to photograph through a telescope. Examples of the instructor's photography are available here.

The in-person workshop will be held on Saturday, April 2 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and April 30 from 8 to 10:30 p.m. The first 10 people to register and pay the class fee will be accepted for the two-and-a-half-hour workshops. There is a $60 fee to join.

Registration is required and will close at 3 p.m. two days prior to the workshop or when it is full. To register, click here.

Those in attendance should already be familiar with changing camera settings and have either a dim red flashlight or a red screen app on a phone. All participants are required to wear a mask or other face covering at all times during the program.

Payment by check or cash is due upon arrival at the workshop. The program may be canceled pending inclement weather.

Questions about the photography workshop may be addressed to Curt at curtwphoto@gmail.com.

Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, Pa. 16915 is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.



