Centralia, Pa. – The mostly abandoned coal mining town of Centralia will soon see new life when an environmental group plants 250 apple trees during an event on April 17.

Hosted by the Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation (EPCAMR), the planting is part of a plan to restore the ecosystem in the town and improve wildlife habitats.

Robert “Bobby” Hughes, executive director of EPCAMR, said the group will be planting 16 varieties of trees next weekend in an effort to beautify the properties there that are vacant. The trees are expected to grow four to five feet high.

“The town isn’t completely abandoned. About seven families still live there,” Hughes said. He pointed out that there is a cemetery in Centralia as well as a church that people from surrounding areas still frequent.

This comes one year after the popular unofficial tourist attraction of Graffiti Highway was covered in dirt in an effort to keep people off the abandoned stretch of highway. The area saw an increase in visitors last spring during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An underground fire has been burning in Centralia for more than 50 years. The three-quarter mile stretch of Route 61 was closed in 1993 due to safety issues. Curious visitors started flocking to the area and leaving behind litter, which EPCAMR has been cleaning each year during an annual cleanup event.

The tree planting project is funded by a grant from ISI and Mental Insight Foundation. Heller Orchards, Brace’s Orchard, and Wafler Nursey are among organizations donating plants and supplies. The group will utilize innovative grow boxes from Holland to plants the trees, Hughes said.

EPCAMR has also partnered with Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, who are donating shelters for the trees as well as native trees for a fall planting to continue the legacy during the next annual cleanup in October 2021, according to the EPCAMR website.

Hughes said the group also is interested in planting plants that will attract butterflies. In recent years, they have planted milkweed in Centralia. “We’re trying to get that area designated as a monarch way station eventually,” Hughes said.

Most of the homes that once stood in the former borough are long gone. The town has been mostly vacant for almost 30 years.

At one time, Centralia had a population of 1,200. In 1962, officials in the borough started a fire to clean up a trash dump, but it ignited one of the coal seams that runs under the town. Since then, smoke has been seen coming out of fissures on the abandoned stretch of Route 61. Many residents moved out of the town, making it a “ghost town.” In 1992, the state condemned the remaining buildings and eliminated the zip code.

The event on April 17 also will include cleanup, as some people continue to use Centralia as an illegal dumping site. A request for volunteers was posted on the EPCAMR’s website and Facebook page.

Hughes said they have received an overwhelming response so far, with 100 volunteers signed up. There is now a waitlist to volunteer. Hughes is encouraged that so many people want to help.

“We’ve cleaned up a lot of trash over the past seven years. We can now talk about the ecosystem and beautification,” Hughes said.