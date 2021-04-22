Celebrate Earth Day this week by visiting a favorite fishing spot, paddling a scenic waterway, and keeping Pennsylvania’s beautiful natural resources clean and free of litter. It's an Earth Day message from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC).

Trout season opening day was April 3 this year. The change was implemented in 2021 to provide anglers with two more weeks to enjoy trout fishing statewide. It also aimed to reduce travel associated with multiple opening days and minimize overcrowding on many popular waterways to allow anglers to comply with social distancing guidelines associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

To complement thousands of miles of wild trout streams across Pennsylvania, the PFBC will stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 701 streams and 128 lakes open to public angling. All waters were stocked prior to opening day, and in-season stockings are scheduled to replenish some of the most popular waters throughout April and May. Click here for a trout stocking schedule.

Need to purchase or renew a fishing license? Click here.

Be wary of cold water

Although the sun is warming, trees are blooming, and boaters are beginning to launch into waterways, the PFBC reminds boaters about the dangers of cold water.

"Despite warm air temperatures, water temperatures in this early season remain bone chilling and potentially deadly," according to PFCB.

Boating accident reports in Pa. reveal a sad, yet preventable, trend.

In 2020, there were 11 boating-related deaths across the state, according to the PFCB, in which none of the individuals who lost their lives were wearing a life jacket.

Already in 2021, three fatal boating incidents have occurred — all on private ponds without life jackets onboard—proving that tragedy can strike in your own backyard. Many of these deaths could have been prevented by simply wearing a life jacket.

"Boating safety is something we take very seriously during every season in Pennsylvania, and these recent tragedies have again proven that this is extremely important in early spring," said Colonel Clyde Warner, PFBC Director of Law Enforcement.

Boaters are required to wear a life jacket while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length or any canoe or kayak until April 30.

"Not having the required life jackets on board or not wearing them in instances where they're required is not only a serious infraction, it could cost you or a loved one their life. These life jacket requirements are in place to keep boaters safe whether they're on large lakes, small creeks, or private ponds," continued Warner. "Abide by the law and always carry life jackets onboard your boat. More importantly, wear them."