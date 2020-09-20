Harrisburg, Pa. – The choice is yours, anglers!

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is excited to announce that an online poll has now opened to select the design for the 2021 collectible fishing license button!

This year, voters can choose between four different designs, each representing a different aspect of the Pennsylvania fishing lifestyle. The design with the most votes will be selected as the winner and become available for order when 2021 Pennsylvania fishing licenses go on sale beginning December 1, 2020. The poll will close on Wednesday, September 30 at 12:00 p.m.

Chain Pickerel: This fish skin design honors the most abundant and widely distributed member of Pennsylvania's pike family. Notoriously aggressive lure biters, Chain Pickerel are found throughout the Delaware, Susquehanna and Potomac River watersheds. The Chain Pickerel hides easily in its weedy habitat, with its dark, greenish-yellow back, fading to lighter yellow-green along the sides. Over the sides is a pattern of dark chainlike markings that gives the fish its name.

Conservation Green: This single-color design highlights the important role that all Pennsylvania anglers have in conserving our precious aquatic resources. By purchasing a fishing license, anglers support biologists' research, habitat enhancement, and law enforcement efforts that preserve fish populations and recreational fishing opportunities across Pennsylvania.

Bobber: A must-have in every tackle box, this classic red and white bobber design honors one of the most iconic pieces of fishing gear around. Simple but effective for fishing with bait on lakes and ponds, the sight of a dancing bobber on the opening day of trout season will set your heart racing and bring out the kid in you.

Wear It!: Because fishing and boating go hand-in-hand, we're floating this stylish new life jacket design inspired by the PFBC's Wear It, PA! campaign in partnership with the National Safe Boating CouncilOpens In A New Window. This button is a perfect pick for the growing number of Pennsylvania paddlers who love to cast a line while kayaking or canoeing safely along their favorite river, lake, or stream.

Each custom button measures 1 3/4 inches with a high-quality, pin-back design and feature the angler's customer identification number (CID), the same number displayed on a standard fishing license. Anglers who display a collectible fishing license button must still possess a standard fishing license and be able to produce it upon request of a PFBC Waterways Conservation Officer.