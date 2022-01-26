Sunbury, Pa. – The boating season at Lake Augusta in Sunbury will be delayed this year due to an issue with the inflatable dam, according to officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

Repairs began on the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam in August 2021 but had to be stopped a short time later due to river conditions. The inflatable dam, located at the main confluence of the Susquehanna River, is what creates the 3,000-acre body of water known as Lake Augusta.

Bag number six of the inflatable dam is in need of repairs, according to Shikellamy Park manager Andrew Leidich. Without this bag, the seven 8-foot bags that make up the 2,100-footlong dam cannot be installed to create Lake Augusta.

In 2019, it was determined that bag six had sustained damage from multiple high-water events that required emergency repairs, according to Leidich. An inspection revealed that the bag would need to be replaced due to premature wear and tear.

The repairs were slated to begin late summer 2021, but work was halted after river water levels rose to higher than normal due to tropical storms Henri and Ida. Subsequent flooding then made it unsafe to complete the work by fall 2021. The dam work was then postponed to 2022.

Due to the postponed boating season, Shikellamy State Park’s marina and boat ramp docks will not be installed for the season, according to DCNR.

The boating season on Lake Augusta runs from May until late September. The dam is lowered by early October.

Depending on the timeline of the dam repair project, there is a possibility that Lake Augusta's boating season may open up by late summer. "And this is what we're hoping for, that we will still be able to provide some sort of official boating season," Leidich said.