Named for the thing they do best, woodpeckers are easily identified by the metronomic sound they make while repeatedly banging their beaks into a wooden object. This strange behavior of woodpeckers, which seems like a recipe for a mega-headache, is made possible by a unique adaptation involving the bird's brain...and tongue.

Woodpeckers bang their beaks into some very hard surfaces–from trees, to telephone poles, to your vacation cabin–but they have a good reason for doing it. In fact, pecking wood is a key part of a woodpeckers life.

Since woodpeckers are not very vocal, pecking wood is a way for them to communicate. Not only does it scare away potential predators, but it's a great way to attract a mate. When they do find their bird companion, woodpeckers build their nests by pecking a hole big enough to build a nest inside. They also peck to mark their territory.

Usually, however, woodpeckers make small holes, about 10-15 cm deep, to look for larvae, ants, fruit, or tree sap (they're favorite treat!) within the wood.

To help reach their tasty meals, woodpeckers use their extremely long tongues.

Part bone and part tissue, the tongue wraps around the inside of a woodpecker's brain and extends into a "Y" shape surrounding the cervical vertebrae at the top of the spine when not in use.

The tongue provides additional cushioning for the brain and spinal structure, protecting them from any damage during intense pecking-sessions, which can reach a velocity of 33,000 ft/second. Even weirder–woodpecker tongues are equipped with tiny spines and can produce a sticky saliva to help catch insects.

In addition to the tongue, the thick skills and strong neck muscles of woodpeckers also help protect them from injury while their sharp beaks make quick work of even the strongest materials.

Next time you see a woodpecker, take a moment to marvel at how unique and amazing the natural world is. Or, if the woodpecker happens to be pecking your new wooden siding, maybe just stick your tongue out and see what happens.