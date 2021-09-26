Hunter’s safety courses are a requirement for any outdoor person looking to garner a license. Topics range from weapon safety to appropriate clothing and everything in between.

Protecting yourself from a pooping animal, however, usually doesn’t appear on the course syllabus.

Many people have been victimized by seagulls at the beach. Very, very few have been dropped on by an animal from a tree. Add this young New England hunter to that noteworthy list.

It’s believed that the event itself is not nearly as traumatizing as the verbal abuse received afterwards back at the cabin.