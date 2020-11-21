Coudersport, Pa. – COVID threw a wrench in another longstanding Pennsylvania tradition: spectators will not be allowed in the checking area at bear weighing stations this year.

The bear weighing-in process is usually a lot like a spectator sport, with a well-lit scoreboard showing the tallies. People gather together, sipping hot chocolate and watching hunters back their trucks into the checking area.

But this year, the checking area at all stations will be limited to "only the successful hunter, and in some cases members of his or her hunting party," the Pa. Game Commission said.

Some stations may have other areas that are open to the general public – but the checking area at all stations will be closed to spectators, PGC said.

For those who'd like to track the bear tallies from the comfort and safety of their own homes, the Game Commission has an interactive map.

So far, Potter County hunters have harvested the most bears: 140. Clinton County has come in second at 117, and Tioga hunters have taken 113 bears.

A Fulton County hunter harvested the state's biggest bear so far, a 719-pounder.

"Hunters with bruins are asked to utilize the driveway between the fire station and the laundry mat and drive around the station to a designated spot to have your bruin checked," the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department said on their Facebook page.

The kitchen won't be open either, the fire department said.

The Lycoming County's Bear Check Station has moved this year. Instead of the Antes Fort Fire Hall, hunters should bring their bears to the PGC's Northcentral Regional Office, 1566 South Route 44 Highway, Jersey Shore.