Harrisburg, Pa. – The dreaded Gypsy Moth is back with a vengeance this year and the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) is preparing for battle, launching one of the largest sprayings of state park and forest lands since 2008.

“We knew it was happening, but we didn’t think it would be this big,” explained Dr. Donald A. Eggen, Forest Health Manager at Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). Eggen, who’s doctoral research studied Gypsy Moths, has worked on controlling the moth’s population in Pennsylvania for over 40 years.

Each year, Eggen and his team conduct egg-mass surveys to help predict the size of the the next year’s moth hatching. “The populations have boom and bust cycles,” he explained, and this year is larger than Eggen and his team anticipated.

An invasive species, Gypsy Moths pose a significant threat to trees. After hatching, the moth caterpillars have nearly insatiable appetites for the newly budding green leaves of over 300 different species of trees. Without their new leaves, the trees are unable to conduct photosynthesis–a natural process necessary for the tree to produce food and energy–causing many trees to become sick or even die as a result.

“To give you an idea, just 250-500 egg masses/acre can cause significant defoliation, this year, we’re seeing anywhere from 2,000-10,000 egg masses/acre.” said Eggen. In fact, their impact can be so great, it can be seen from space.

Protecting the trees requires large-scale sprayings of insecticides–BtK and Mimic–which are designed to wipe out gypsy moth caterpillars. The insecticides will be sprayed on state game lands, forests, and parks, a total of 50,125 acres over the next few weeks.

BtK is an EPA approved insecticide derived from the bacteria, Bacillus thuringiensis. The bacteria, Eggen explained, only effects leaf-eating caterpillars at the time of eating. Mimic, works through the active ingredient tebufenozide which, Eggen explained, is a molting hormone that causes the gypsy moth caterpillars to prematurely molt and locks their mandibles so they can no longer eat.

Did You Know? Gypsy Moths were brought to the United States in the 1800s so they could be bred with silk moths in hopes of creating a new industry in silk production. It did not work.

The sprayings prompted concerns regarding pollinator populations and the impact of pesticides and insecticides on ecosystems, which we posed to Dr. Elizabeth Capaldi, a Professor of Biology and Animal Behavior at Bucknell University, who conducts research on pollinator species.

“BT insecticides are generally considered “good” ones in terms of environmental impact because they are specifically designed to target particular pest insects; BTk does not kill insects like bees, ants, or wasps. BT is truly safe for people and other vertebrates,” said Capaldi. “There may be some low-level impact on other types of butterflies and moths in our forests. But, in general, I have no qualms about the use of BT in forests.”

Mimic may have a low-level impact on other moths and butterfly species but “is must less ‘dangerous’ drug than the type of spraying that is done to remove mosquitoes, for example,” according to Capaldi.

The application of chemicals to the environment is large and Capaldi said her comments are “just the tip of the iceburg” and noted that “even compound labelled ‘harmless’ in direct ways can have detrimental impacts on insects.

For example, some fungicides may not kill bees but can disrupt their basic biology.

“Pollen that honeybees store in their nests develops cultures of natural yeasts on it - in fact, beekeepers call this stored pollen "bee bread" - and fungicides can kill yeast populations on the pollen,” said Capaldi. “There is evidence that this interference then disrupts the ability of the larvae bees to get the nutrition they need from the pollen, as the yeast helps them digest it. So, even compounds labelled ‘harmless’ in direct ways can have detrimental impacts on insects.”

Despite the complex impact the spraying of chemicals can have on the environment, Capaldi says she is still an advocate for gypsy moth control because the moth’s negative impact on the environment “outweighs the potential impacts of not controlling them.”

The Gypsy Moth spraying begins this month in the Southern part of the state and will slowly move up towards the Northern Tier and signs will be posted on all public lands alerting visitors when spraying is taking place. An interactive map to track where the spraying is taking place can be found here.