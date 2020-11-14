More days in the deer woods is a welcome change for hunters in the Keystone State.

For the first time in generations, hunters can pursue big game in Pennsylvania on a Sunday.

Big game hunting on Sundays has been illegal in Pennsylvania since the 19th century, but a new law goes into effect this hunting season. This law allows for the Sunday hunting of deer and bear.

"This is great!! A long time coming," bow hunter Jason Ryan wrote in response to the Pa. Game Commission's most recent Facebook post.

"Not sure why everyone thinks it's the end of the world that we'll be out there on a Sunday. No different than any other day," Ryan wrote.

Last year's passage of Senate Bill 147 expanded big game hunting to include Sundays. For the 2020-2021 hunting season, those three Sundays will be: Nov. 15 for archery deer, Nov. 22 for bear, and Nov. 29 for rifle deer.

"Pennsylvania bowhunters are about to make history!" the Game Commission said on Friday. "Good luck, have fun and hunt safely!"

Some other changes to this year's season include:

allowing concurrent hunting of antlered and antlerless deer statewide for the duration of the 14-day firearms deer season

shifting the statewide general bear season to run from Saturday through Tuesday

bringing back a three-day Thanksgiving turkey season, to run Wednesday through Friday, in many Wildlife Management Units (WMUs)

NorthcentralPA.com reporter Brett Crossley contributed to this report.