Harrisburg, Pa. -- According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, two new eaglets have hatched in a nest being captured on livestream.

The Hanover Bald Eagle Cam is run by the Pa. Game Commission and HDonTap.

Liberty and Freedom, the eagle parents, are busy parenting their new chicks, keeping them warm and bringing them fish.

According to the Game Commission website, bald eagles nest early in the year. Because of this, they know they often have to contend with late winter storms. To cope with the cold, bald eagles can lower their body temperature at night to save energy and choose sleeping postures that prevent heat from escaping through bare appendages like beaks and feet.

A second Pa. Game Commission livestream is set up at Farm Country Eagle nest where two small, fuzzy-headed eaglet can be seen in the nest.

Did you know? Chicks emit peeps prior to hatching. The reason for this is unconfirmed, according to the Game Commission, but the soft sounds could potentially cue the parents to orient the egg in a way that ensures the chick hatches into air rather than straw.

Learn so much more about these eagles and other wildlife captured on livestream on the HDontap blog.



