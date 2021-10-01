Archery deer season opens statewide Saturday, Oct. 2.

Just as the President of the United States offers the annual "State of the Union" address, so too does the Pa. Game Commission offer a "State of the Deer" address. Watch here!

Additionally, the Game Commission offers a complete list of supplies and equipment to ensure you don’t forget anything when you head out.

Harvest tags have changed for the 2021-2022 season

As always, hunters who successfully harvest a deer, bear, elk, turkey, bobcat, fisher or otter must properly fill out and tag their harvest before the carcass is moved. This year, however, hunters will not be writing the harvest date on their tag but notching it.

The new green harvest tags have boxes denoting the month and day on the back of the tag and hunters are asked to cut out or notch out the correct date.

More information on how to properly tag big game can be found on page 22 of your 2021-22 Hunting and Trapping Digest or online here.