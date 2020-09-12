Harrisburg, Pa. –Andrew Leidich was recently named the new manager of Shikellamy State Park by the Department of Conservation and National Resources (DCNR).

Leidich has previously served as a park manager trainee with Bureau of State Parks Region 4, headquartered in Bucks County.

“Andrew has gained the right combination of managerial and administrative skills to take over the reins of Shikellamy, where boating, fishing and other water-based activities on the Susquehanna River help draw more than 285,000 visitors a year,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “His qualifications are a perfect match for the 130-acre park and the increasingly popular impoundment created by its inflatable dam.”

Leidich will be based at a state park where the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam forms the 3,060-acre Lake Augusta on the Susquehanna.

The Fabridam, the largest inflatable dam in the world, gives boaters access to safe, deep water where unlimited horsepower motors are permitted, and more than 350 mooring slips are provided.

Excellent warm-water fishing draws anglers from across the state.

The park complex also includes the 82-acre Milton State Park, Northumberland County, and the 20-acre Susquehanna State Park in Lycoming County.

Both parks also are along the Susquehanna River, offering a variety of general day-use and water-based activities.

“I always have had a calling to have a career working in the outdoors industry,” said Leidich, “and I can’t feel more excited than to begin my next experience as park manager of Shikellamy State Park Complex.”

Leidich succeeds Nicholas Sherlock, who was named assistant manager at Hickory Run State Park, Carbon County.

While assigned to Region 4, the new complex manager served as interim manager at the Tuscarora/Locust Lake State Park Complex, headquartered in Schuylkill County, and interim assistant manager at both Hickory Run and Promised Land State Park, Sullivan County.

Previously, he worked as land manager for the non-profit Ridge and Valley Conservancy, Blairstown, N.J., and as a seasonal park ranger at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Blue Marsh Lake near Reading, Berks County.

A native of Sinking Spring, Berks County, Leidich, 25, holds a bachelor’s degree from Mansfield State University of Pennsylvania where he majored in environmental science and minored in geology.

For more information on the Shikellamy State Park Complex, call 1-888-PA-PARKS from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday through Saturday.