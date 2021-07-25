Williamsport, Pa. -St. John Neumann graduate Alize Johnson hosted a special day at Flanigan Park in Williamsport Saturday.

Johnson, who signed a three-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets in April, gave away a car, spoke to the public and engaged with fans, and continued to give back to the area he grew up in.

"It's incredible to just see these kids that were once small when I was around here," Johnson said. "They are a little older and they want to know what it takes to make it to the big leagues. It's amazing. I like coming back and giving everybody advice."

Johnson has been a fixture in the community since being drafted by the Indiana Paces. During a speech to the community Saturday afternoon, Johnson said he still reps the "570" even though he has traveled all over the country playing basketball.

"I love my city so much," Johnson said. "I always try to get back here and make my mark and let people know I love them."

Along with Johnson making an appearance throughout the day, the event had several basketball games, shoes sales, giveaways, a double Dutch event, and dance competition.

"It keeps people motivated," Johnson said of the day. "This is all for people to just come out and enjoy the day. I just try to bring that kid atmosphere back to my events so everyone can have fun."