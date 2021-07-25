Alize Johnson stands with Cordell Faltz, his son Caiden Faltz, and his niece Emma Sterns at Flanigan Park.
Alize Johnson
Alize Johnson
A dunk tank was one of many activities for people at Flanigan Park Saturday.
Plenty of cars to look at as Alize Johnson hosted a day for the community at Flanigan Park.
Basketball games were being enjoyed all over Flanigan Park Saturday.
Basketball action from Flanigan Park.
Players enjoy some downtime before getting ready to start a basketball tournament at Flanigan Park.
Amin Smith took care of burgers and hotdogs for everybody at the event.
A car was given away at the event.
"It's incredible to just see these kids that were once small when I was around here," Johnson said. "They are a little older and they want to know what it takes to make it to the big leagues. It's amazing. I like coming back and giving everybody advice."
Johnson has been a fixture in the community since being drafted by the Indiana Paces. During a speech to the community Saturday afternoon, Johnson said he still reps the "570" even though he has traveled all over the country playing basketball.
"I love my city so much," Johnson said. "I always try to get back here and make my mark and let people know I love them."
Along with Johnson making an appearance throughout the day, the event had several basketball games, shoes sales, giveaways, a double Dutch event, and dance competition.
"It keeps people motivated," Johnson said of the day. "This is all for people to just come out and enjoy the day. I just try to bring that kid atmosphere back to my events so everyone can have fun."
