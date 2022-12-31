The Quadrantids meteor shower occurs each year in early January, and it’s known for its bright and colorful meteors. Meteors are most active in the early morning hours of January 4. During the peak of the meteor shower, it’s possible to see between 60 and 200 meteors per hour, making it one of the most active and spectacular meteor showers of the year, according to NASA.

The best way to view the Quadrantids in the northern hemisphere is to find a location with a clear view of the sky, away from city lights. Lie down on a blanket or lawn chair with your feet facing northeast, and look up at the sky. Your eyes will adjust to the dark in less than 30 minutes.

The show will last until dawn, according to NASA, so it’s wise to bring a blanket, warm jacket, and a thermos of hot cocoa to keep warm during the viewing

On Wednesday, January 4 in Black Moshannon State Park in Philipsburg, Pa., you can join others to watch the Quadrantids meteor shower at the Boat Launch #2 on West Side Road. The event starts at 5 a.m. and runs until 6:15 a.m., so you can enjoy the meteor shower before starting your work or school day.

The Quadrantids are a wonderful event for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts. They provide a chance to see one of the most active and spectacular meteor showers of the year, and to marvel at the beauty of the night sky.

Interested to photograph the meteor shower? Learn more here!

Quadrantids fast facts from NASA

Origin 2003 EH1 (an asteroid or a possible "rock comet") Radiant Constellation Bootes; originally Quadrans Muralis (now a defunct constellation) Active Dec. 26, 2022, to Jan. 16, 2023 (Peak is Jan 2-3, 2023) Peak Activity Meteor Count Approximately 80 meteors per hour Meteor Velocity 25.5 miles (41 kilometers) per second

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.