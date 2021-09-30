The excitement is growing for the fifth annual Walk in Penn’s Woods this Sunday, Oct. 3.

Among the counties where Penn's Woods walks are being offered is Tioga County. The walk will be at Colton Point State Park, 927 Colton Road, Wellsboro, Pa. 16901 at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Oct. 3. Co-hosting the Colton Point walk are the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Tioga County Woodland Owners Association. If there is severe weather, this free event will be canceled.

Those who want to participate in the walk at Colton Point are asked to meet at the main trailhead parking area. To get there, drive past the first overlook on Colton Road and turn left at the park sign.

Those going on the walk will follow in the footsteps of the local “CCC Boys.” Learn about the Civilian Conservation Corps, the men who served in the program, and the legacy they left behind. This half mile walk will be about one hour and be on flat to moderate terrain around Colton Point State Park. Highlighted will be park features created by the CCC along with photographs and stories.

Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, and bring water to drink. Participants have the option to bring their own picnic lunch and stay afterward in one of the many pavilions the CCC Boys built that will be highlighted on the tour.

Pennsylvania’s woods bring value that people sometimes take for granted. The trees and ground cover provide nutrients for the soil, food and homes for wildlife, clean air and water, wood products that are used daily, and peace and tranquility to enjoy. Walks in Penn’s Woods raise awareness about the importance of forests to people's lives.

Since 2017, the first Sunday in October has been designated as an opportunity for Pennsylvanians to join hosted walks to learn more about Penn’s Woods and gain easy access to expert forest and wildlife professionals. Some walks have children’s activities; others highlight managed wildlife habitat or watersheds.

Those attending may see the results of harvesting activities or plantings of native trees and shrubs; still others may demonstrate the effects of urban tree cover or riparian buffers.

Walk in Penn’s Woods also features a growing number of sites with wheelchair and stroller accessible walks. For a complete list of individual walk locations, times, descriptions, ways and places to discover Penn’s Woods all year round, and more, go to www.walkinpennswoods.org or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/walkinpennswoods.



