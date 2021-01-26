Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Envirothon is one of the state's largest natural resource education competitions, providing thousands of high school students with knowledge and tools necessary to address today's natural resource challenges. This year's state competition will be held virtually and include station testing and an oral presentation component.

Envirothon is a team competition. Each team will compete for scholarship awards, which have been expanded to include the top seven teams. Each first-place team member will receive $1,000; second will receive $750; third $500; fourth $350; fifth $250; sixth $200; and seventh $150.

County-level Envirothon competitions will take place in April, and whether they are held virtually or in-person is at the discretion of each individual county. For more information or to register, please click here.

The state competition "Station Testing" will take place on May 10 and 11, allowing teams to choose their preferred time to complete the five station tests. Test links and instructions will be sent to registered teams on Monday, May 10 by 9 a.m. Tests will be timed and teams will only have one chance to complete the test once the link is opened. The tests must be completed before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.

The Envirothon Scoring Committee will tabulate test scores to determine the Top 15. Only the Top 15 will compete in the Oral Presentation part of the competition.

Oral Presentations will take place on May 12, no later than 11 a.m. Presentations will be done digitally instead of traditional in-person presentations using poster boards and markers. Teams will address real-life environmental problems presented through a written scenario, which will be sent to them by noon on May 12.

Teams will be able to submit their 10-minute pre-recorded Oral Presentation through 8 a.m. on May 20.

On May 24 or 25, the Top 15 will participate in a live Zoom question and answer session with a panel of judges. Each team will be assigned a meeting time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Team members must join, participate, and be visible during the Zoom session.

On May 26, the Pennsylvania Envirothon Scoring Committee will tabulate and combine the Station Testing and Oral Presentation scores to determine the winning team. The Pennsylvania Envirothon Board of Directors is planning to hold a live Awards Ceremony on May 27 to announce the 2021 Pennsylvania Envirothon State Champ.