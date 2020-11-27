Harrisburg, Pa. – Which county leads the state in bear harvests this year? Potter County, where a total of 177 bears were taken so far – the most in the state, according to Pa. Game Commission statistics.

As of Friday, Nov. 27, statewide bear harvest total stood at 3,148 bruins, the Game Commission reported.

Here are the state's top 10 counties for total number of bears harvested:

1. Potter - 177

2. Lycoming - 169

3. Tioga - 169

4. Clearfield - 156

5. Clinton - 146

6. Elk - 140

7. Munroe - 134

8. Luzurne - 111

9. Centre - 100

10. Carbon - 94

Where were the heaviest bears taken? Here are the top 10 counties ranked by bear weight:

1. Fulton - 719 pounds

2. Pike - 657 pounds

3. Carbon - 656 pounds

4. Potter - 633 pounds

5. Clearfield - 633 pounds

6. Monroe - 610 pounds

7. Wayne - 608 pounds

8. Potter - 607 pounds

9. Wayne - 607 pounds

10. Luzurne - 604 pounds

According to Game Commission statistics, the majority of bears were harvested before noon on opening day, Saturday, Nov. 21.

The statewide regular firearms bear season closed on Nov. 24, but some Wildlife Management Units have an extended firearms season.

In NorthcentralPA.com's coverage area, WMUs 3A, 3B, 3C, 4E, and 4D have an extended firearms bear season from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5.