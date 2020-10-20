Miami, Fl. -- How far would you go to find a million dollars?

You might not have to go too far. One million in cash will be buried somewhere in Pennsylvania in the only large-scale treasure hunt of its kind. The Blackbeard Treasure Hunt is hiding $10 million in 10 states across the U.S., launching a hunt in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

One chest will be buried in each state containing $1 million in cash. Blackbeard Treasure hunters will be given a digital map to download, as well as clues and riddles—all of which will lead to the treasure chests.

"With The Blackbeard Treasure hunt, our goal is to get people excited about getting outside, either by themselves or with friends and family, in order to have the adventure of a lifetime," said Justin Cohen, managing director of The Blackbeard Treasure. "And in the process of having the time of your life, you may just unearth a fortune."

To join the treasure hunt, participants have to buy a map on The Blackbeard Treasure website. Each map costs $49.99, and a limited number of maps will be sold for each treasure chest. Treasure maps are now available for purchase.

In addition to the $1 million in cash,the chest contains a location beacon. There's also a hidden camera pointed at the precise location of the chest. Once the treasure chest is found, the winner will remove the key taped to the side of the chest and open it. Inside, the winner will find their treasure money and a phone number to call to officially claim their treasure.

Promoters say that starting November 28th, The Blackbeard Treasure will be following and filming select treasure hunters on their journey in search of the hidden treasures. They'll be featured on an upcoming reality show, titled The Hunt for Blackbeard's Treasure. The company is currently in negotiations with three networks in regard to airing the show.

For more details on participating in The Blackbeard Treasure hunt visit TheBlackbeardTreasure.com/Rules.