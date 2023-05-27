Sunbury, Pa. — Area experts in outdoor recreation will share their tools, knowledge, gear, and resources with the public on June 3 weekend.

The 2nd Annual Susquehanna Greenway Outdoor Expo, organized by the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership, will be on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Held at the Shikellamy State Park Marina in Sunbury, Pa., where the North and West branches of the Susquehanna River meet, SGP is convening together industry experts, outdoor professionals, and non-profit partners.

The event will feature more than 50 vendors from across the state to engage with attendees and offer a full slate of activities, presentations, and music performances—all at no cost to the public. It’s a great way to discover new opportunities to engage with the outdoors in this region and beyond.

With programming that includes Native American storytelling, a live wildlife program, intro to underwater photography, lumber history, kid-friendly activities, live music, food trucks, a beer garden featuring Pennsylvania craft brews, and more, there is something for the whole family.

Some of the exhibitors will include:

Appalachian Kayak: A mobile, 5-Star Kayak Rental and Shuttle Service with top-notch, friendly, personalized customer service. Rent single or tandem kayaks or get shuttle service for your own. Appalachian Kayak serves paddlers on the Susquehanna River from Selinsgrove to Duncannon.

Bald Eagle Mountain Bike Association (BEMBA): This non-proﬁt club is dedicated to mountain bike advocacy, education, access, and trail building. Join them for events & monthly rides!

Dida's Incredible Edibles Ice Cream: Specializing in hand-dipped ice cream and other sweet treats. Dida's also features old-fashioned milkshakes and sundaes made with any flavor ice cream that they have available.

DiscGolfPark: DiscGolfPark was established to grow the sport of disc golf around the world. They offer a wide variety of services and solutions, from professional course design services to equipment.

Dunlap’s Custom Rods & Tackle: Quality custom rod and tackle for anglers of every skill level from beginner up to seasoned anglers.

Jillian’s General Store: Outdoor adventure themed small business, with a curated collection of second-hand apparel, home decor, camp goods, stickers, stationary, art, and more. We value accessibility and sustainability for everyone and their favorite outdoor activities.

Journeyman Hammocks: At Journeyman Hammocks, we make camping easy and accessible. Our products give campers everything they need for a comfy, warm, dry night’s rest off the ground. Get off the ground. It’s better up here.

Michael Kinney Photography: Freelance wildlife, nature, and underwater photographer.

Pennsylvania WoodMobile (PA Department of Agriculture): Interactive museum on wheels about our forest, the sustainable forest products industry, how products are made, and threats to our forests like invasive insects and plants, diseases and white-tailed deer.

Real Taste 570: Mexican street food; tacos, burritos, quesadillas, & more.

Riverside Adventure Company: Featuring opportunities to expand and enhance your outdoor experiences. Primarily “event driven,” we offer experiences as short as an hour in duration, to epic week-long adventures. We offer cycling and paddling experiences to schools, churches, work groups, and individuals across a wide range of interests and capabilities.

Ski Valley Bike Shop: A multi-brand outdoor action sport retailer, specializing in ski and snowboard as well as bicycle services. They will be bringing a mountain bike demo course to the event.

Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau: (SPONSOR) The SRVVB promotes the Susquehanna River Valley [comprised of Snyder, Northumberland and Union counties] and its outdoor recreation amenities to outdoor enthusiasts both within the region and nationally.

Treasure Hunting Outfitters: Have you ever wanted to search for lost treasure and history? Learn all about the exciting hobby of metal detecting! It's an activity the entire family can enjoy.

And many more!!

The event will also feature opportunities to kayak on the Susquehanna River, learn how to build a tarp shelter, a family-friendly scavenger hunt, a balance bike rodeo for the kids, learn how to disc golf, and other activities—plus, a chance to win a kayak and other great outdoor themed prizes!

A full event schedule, map, and list of exhibitors is available at susquehannaexpo.com. You may also follow the Facebook Event for the latest announcements and updates.

SGP’s services and programs serve as a thread that links adventurers to everything they need to explore the outdoors along the Susquehanna Greenway including the area’s outfitters, heritage areas, outdoor clubs, and so much more.

Learn more about SGP’s offerings by visiting susquehannagreenway.org. Here you will find information SGP’s latest news & stories, upcoming events, the various regions of the Susquehanna Greenway, paddling routes, and the parks, trails, and river towns that can be explored within the corridor.

