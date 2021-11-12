Penbrook, Pa. -- Statewide cleanups are good opportunities to help the environment and build community. A "Pick Up Pennsylvania" campaign is happening now through November 30 in communities throughout Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Department of Transportation (PennDOT) are encouraging Pennsylvanians to volunteer for the statewide campaign of fall litter cleanups, which will benefit streams, rivers, and lakes. Volunteer groups who participate in the PennDOT Adopt-A-Highway program are also encouraged to participate.

"Our waterways foster pride of place for many Pennsylvanians and shouldn’t be trashed," said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “It’s important to make the connection between actions on the land and their impact on our waters. From community groups to co-workers, the volunteers who understand this connection and join in Pick Up Pennsylvania each fall do a world of good for all Pennsylvanians and the ecosystem we depend on.”

“These volunteer cleanup efforts are so important,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Volunteers are the very heart of our Adopt-A-Highway program, saving millions of taxpayer dollars each year.”

Secretary McDonnell and Secretary Gramian spoke at an event with Penbrook Borough community leaders and representatives from Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful before joining in a litter cleanup that started at Penbrook Community Park.

Pick Up Pennsylvania is coordinated by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and sponsored by DEP, PennDOT, and the Ocean Conservancy International Coastal Zone Cleanup. This support supplies registered events with free trash bags and gloves. Residents around the state can use this Events Calendar to join registered cleanup events in their community. Those who’d like to register their own local cleanup event can do so at the Organize an Event page.

Individuals, families, neighbors, students, civic organizations and local governments are all invited to participate. Cleanups in any location are eligible, for example, on stream banks and shorelines, along roadsides, and in neighborhoods and parks.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful presented members of Penbrook Revitalization Inc. with a Community Pride Award for their many years of participation in Pick Up Pennsylvania. According to a PennDOT press release, in the past year, the community group conducted five litter cleanups, removing about 1,000 pounds of trash from neighborhood locations, including storm drains that would’ve sent it to the Susquehanna River and other local waters.