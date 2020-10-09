Bloomsburg, Pa. – Based on the premise that "we all come from somewhere," the photo exhibition, "Out of Many - Stories of Migration" will feature the faces and experiences of multiple generations of migrants and immigrants to America and their descendants.

Photographs and essays from the project will be displayed at the McBride Memorial Library in Berwick from Oct. 12 until Nov. 20 at the Bloomsburg Public Library, and The Exchange in Bloomsburg.

Curated by Brian Cohen and Laura Domencic, “Out of Many” highlights the photography of Pittsburgh-based photographers Brian Cohen, Scott Goldsmith, Nate Guidry, Lynn Johnson, and Annie O’Neill as they explore the central role that immigration and migration have played in the past and continue to play in the formation of our national, regional, and local identities and cultures.

“Out of Many” also examines the role of immigration and migration in sustaining our economy. Through their work, the photographers aim to create a space for civil, constructive conversation about what it means to belong to a community and about the development of cultural heritages in our world today.

With original, contemporary photography and essays, “Out of Many” began by using Pittsburgh as a lens through which to examine the broader American immigration and migration experience. A book of the photography, designed by Brett Yasko and featuring essays by Pittsburgh public radio journalists Erika Beras and Reid Frazier, came out in 2018.

The McBride Memorial Library at 500 North Market Street in Berwick has regular hours on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; on Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit the library's website, Facebook, or call (570) 752-2241.

The Bloomsburg Public Library at 225 Market Street welcomes gallery visitors on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit the library website, Facebook, or call (570) 784-0883.

The Exchange Gallery at 24 East Main Street in Bloomsburg has regular hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays; for the hours on Tuesdays through Thursdays, which vary, visit ExchangeArts.org/calendar. For more information, visit The Exchange on Facebook or call (570) 317-2596.