Wellsboro, Pa. — During the Wellsboro Winter Celebration, 315 visitors and 13 businesses participated in the eighth Chili With a Chance for Chocolate Taste-Off.

Each of the 13 businesses offered a unique chili and held a raffle for a basket of chocolates. Proceeds from the event were donated to Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries.

The first place chili chef was awarded $100, and the second and third place chefs each received $50 in Wellsboro Chamber Dollars, which can be used at any participating local business. All 13 chefs will also receive a small thank-you gift from Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries for their participation.

The 315 people who each bought a $5 taste-off passport had the opportunity to try all or some of the 13 different types of chili, then voted for their favorite.

Taking first place was Zack Luczak with his "Wine’ing for Chili" at Oregon Hill Winery’s retail store at 87½ Main Street.

Luczak’s chili includes Oregon Hill’s Ensemble Rouge, a blend of dry red wines along with ground beef, bacon, onions, red peppers, diced tomatoes, five different types of beans, spices, and a secret ingredient.

In 2022, Luczak took second place with his "Wine-ing for Chili" made with Oregon Hill Cabernet Sauvignon.

“My chili’s name was spelled with a hyphen last year and with an apostrophe this year to signify they are different,” Luczak explained. “I tweaked my 2022 chili to create this year’s marriage of flavors by taking out some of the spices and two of the meats I had used and adding some new ingredients.”

Luczak has been around the food industry for most of his life. His father was a chef, and Zack began working in local restaurants about 16 years ago. He has been working at Oregon Hill Winery for the last two and a half years, and currently serves as an assistant winemaker. He still does plenty of cooking, though - he has catered various private events at the winery and is their current chili master.

Taking second place with her "Mammy’s Sweet Chili" was Pat Schramm, owner of Shabby Rue at 69 Main Street.

“I am surprised and thrilled. I’ve never won before and have been participating in the taste-off since it started in 2015, most of the time with my Mammy’s Sweet Chili. I don’t consider myself a great cook, but I love to make chili. Several people have asked me for my recipe, but I don’t follow one,” Schramm said.

Claiming third place was Greg Nagy with his Smoked White Chicken Chili. He is the head chef at Beck’s Bistro, 104 Main Street. The Main Street Creamery at 17 Main Street was the tasting location. His chili included marinated, barbecued chicken; grilled corn; great northern beans; onions, peppers, and spices. He won third place in 2018, second place in 2019, and first place in 2020 at the taste-off with a different chili he had made for another business in Wellsboro.

“I am hoping to do that with this one — tweak it into first place,” Nagy said. “I have lived in Wellsboro all my life and became interested in cooking thanks to my grandfather. I spent summers with my grandparents in Canada after he retired and he would always be cooking.”

