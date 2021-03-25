Mifflinburg, Pa. – Gable House Bakery is partnering with Herr Memorial Library for a tasty fundraiser! The library is taking orders through April 20 for delicious, freshly-made cake donuts in a variety of flavors, including maple cinnamon sugar, double chocolate, chocolate powdered, red velvet, blueberry, and assortments.

The price is $8 for half a dozen donuts; payment is due at the time of ordering, and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library.

Donut orders may be picked up at the Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market Street in Mifflinburg on Tuesday, April 27 from noon to 6 p.m. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used for new materials, programming and summer quest programs.

Place an order online, visit Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market Street in Mifflinburg, or call (570) 966-0831 to make your order.