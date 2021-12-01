Ulysses, Pa. -- Skiing at Denton Hill State Park came to a halt in 2014 following the end of the ski concession agreement that had been in place for more than 50 years.

A feasibility study was conducted, and in January 2016, the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (DCNR) committed to move forward with a master planning process to expand recreational opportunities in all seasons by increasing funds to repair infrastructure and enhance the park.

Companies from Pennsylvania, Vermont and New Hampshire participated in the development of a Master Plan to update lifts and the adventure lodge, carve out new trails, and upgrade the infrastructure.

DCNR is hosting an open forum discussion on December 16 to "determine the most cost-effective and successful way to operate a four-season recreation center at Denton Hill State Park in Potter County," according to the administration.

“We understand the need to make changes at Denton Hill State Park, and would like input from vendors to help us determine the best way to enhance year-round outdoor recreation opportunities,” State Parks Director John Hallas said.

“DCNR plans to continue downhill skiing as a seasonal activity for the park and we want to develop a comprehensive plan to modernize Denton Hill, so that it can be a thriving destination that drives interest in outdoor recreation and economic opportunities in Potter County," Hallas continued.

In August, the state park requested proposals for a downhill ski and all-season concession, but no proposals were submitted.

The open forum is scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, December 16, and will take place in the ski lodge at Denton Hill State Park, Route 6 in Ulysses.

DCNR officials plan to discuss industry standards, vendor expertise, community insight, best practices, bringing new activities to the park, and facility enhancements and project options to meet the year-round park operations need.

The open forum is reserved for vendors interested in becoming prime contractor candidates for future outdoor recreation operations at the state park. A tour of Denton Hill facility will be conducted immediately after the open forum.

DCNR strongly encourages interested vendors to participate in this tour to assess the condition of the facility and gain a better understanding of the public-private partnership potential at Denton Hill.

Interested to participate in the vendor fair? Confirm attendance by contacting Judy Deiter, the issuing officer, at 717-705-3958 or email RA-parkconcessions@pa.gov.