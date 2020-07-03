At this point, you might feel like you want to throw away the 2020 planner, as COVID-19 continues to cancel summer fun. It may look like it will be a bummer summer, but there are still events and attractions that will be open.

Events

Fish for free on Independence Day. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is hosting the second of its two annual Fish for Free Days on Independence Day, Saturday, July 4. This is a great opportunity to try your hand at fishing in any of Pennsylvania’s waterways, even if you don’t have a license. Both residents and non-residents are eligible. Please make sure you follow all fishing regulations.

Sunday Brunch Farmer's Market. Basil Wood Fired Kitchen and Lounge in Muncy will hold Sunday Brunch Farmer's Markets this summer from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month. The event includes food, music, and artisan vendors. The first event, held on Sunday, June 14, was a success with almost 500 people attending throughout the day. Basil will hold the next events on July 12 and August 9. The events are held on the former carnival grounds in Muncy, at 213 N. Main Street.

4th of July Fireworks. Backyard Broadcasting is still planning to hold the 25th Annual Fireworks Celebration on July 4 in Williamsport. Previous years, the event included vendors and live music downtown. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, that part of the event will not happen, according to Backyard Broadcasting. However, the fireworks will still be set off. This year, the fireworks will be set off west of the Maynard Street Bridge in the old Susquehanna Supply Co. lot. Fireworks will be visible to a good portion of Williamsport’s west end, South Williamsport, Newberry, DuBoistown, and many higher elevations in and around the city.

Related reading: Where to see July 4th fireworks around northcentral PA in 2020

County fair. Though most other county fairs have been canceled, the Union County West End Fair, set for Aug. 2 - 8 at the fairgrounds in Laurelton, is still on. Fair organizers wrote in a Facebook post last month that the 9th Annual Union County West End Fair is “still on as planned. The only way we will cancel is if the governor shuts down all state fairs,” organizers said. In preparation, organizers began cleaning up the fairgrounds last week. A tractor pull event will be held there at 3 p.m. June 27.

Williamsport Comic Con. Organizers recently announced they have set 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport as their new date. The event was originally scheduled for April 19. Tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the event.

Tourist Attractions

T&D Cats of the World in Penns Creek, Snyder County, reopened to the public last month. The animal rescue features several big cats including tigers and lions, as well as primates, bears, and other rescued animals. Visitors over the age of two are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing as they walk on the grounds.

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays with last admittance at 5 p.m. Guided tours are offered on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The aviary is temporarily closed. Additional information is available on the Facebook page or website www.tdscats.com.

Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg, Pa. re-opened for business on July 1 with added safety measures. A spokesperson expects the pool to open in mid July. The park is open daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit www.knoebels.com for more information.

Related reading: Knoebels kicks off July by welcoming first guests of the season

Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Halifax, recently reopened. Instead of running safari buses, the park has opened the safari fields for visitors to drive through in their own vehicles. Outdoor zoo exhibits will be open. However, indoor exhibits which include the Reptile & Exotics Building and J.R. Museum and Education Center, are not open at this time.

The park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional information is available on the park’s Facebook page or website www.laketobias.com.

Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland in Allenwood is open to visitors. The reptile zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The live shows will accommodate a 50 percent audience capacity. Visitors are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

“The past few months have been difficult for us, as they have been for nearly every business. Field trips, special events, and many other aspects of our business have been affected. That’s why we’re eager to get back to what we do best – educating and entertaining the public. But we’re committed to doing it in the safest and most responsible way possible; the health and safety of both of our staff and visitors is paramount,” said Clyde Peeling, director, in a statement on the website. Additional information is available at www.reptiland.com.

Gettysburg National Military Park could be the perfect day trip. Guided tours of the battlefield are offered with limited capacity in efforts to maintain social distancing. The museum and visitor center are closed at this time. Other indoor facilities, including the David Wills House and Eisenhower Home remain closed.

The park complex is in a gradual reopening phase, according to the National Park Service website. Additional information is available at www.nps.gov/gett.

Kinzua Sky Walk, at Kinzua Bridge State Park, near Mount Jewitt in McKean County, is open to the public. The Kinzua Sky Walk was part of the Kinzua Bridge, which was a railroad bridge built in 1882. At that time, it was the longest railroad bridge in the world, according to PA Wilds. It stretched over 2,000 feet across the creek. In 2003, a tornado took down part of the bridge.

Today, it’s now a sky walk which maintains part of the original elevated railroad track. Visitors can get a view of Kinzua Gorge when they stand at the observation deck of the 301-foot high structure. The park is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Additional information can be found at www.dcnr.pa.gov

Local Attractions

Drive-ins. Movie theaters may be closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go out to see a movie this summer. Drive-in movie theaters have become a popular entertainment option during this time. The Pike Drive-In Theatre on U.S. Route 15 in Montgomery and the Point Drive-in in Northumberland both offer movies on weekends.

Movie studios have delayed new releases, meaning the drive-in movie theaters are showing many retro features. Coming up this summer is the 45th anniversary showing of Jaws. The drive-in theaters have also shown classics such as Grease, Beetlejuice, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and The Goonies. The Pike Drive-in Theatre also will show the Garth Brooks Drive-in Concert on June 27. For prices and showtimes, check the Facebook pages for each venue. Pike Drive-in Theater also has a website: www.pikedi.com.

Hoopla’s Family Fun near the Lycoming Mall in Pennsdale opened their mini golf course last month. Fee is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages five to 10 and free for children under age 5. The indoor attractions at the arcade opened last week. Most games are open except for the HoopSlide. Sister store Hooplas Xtreme Family Fun in Shamokin Dam also is open for both mini golf and games. Additional information is available on the website www.hooplas.com.

State Parks

Nature spots have been a go-to for people since spring began during quarantine. A walk or hike through a state park is a good option for a family outing. Here are a few in our area:

Worlds End State Park, 82 Cabin Bridge Rd., Forksville, Sullivan County. This park is set on a 780-acres surrounded by the Loyalsock State Forest. The Loyalsock Trail runs through the park. Worlds End contains more than 20 miles of hiking trails, most of which are rocky and steep. The Loyalsock Creek runs through the park and there is a whirlpool for swimming. Camping sites are available.

Shikellamy State Park runs through Union and Northumberland counties. The 132-acre park is along the Susquehanna River. The park is divided into two sections – the older section is on a bluff on the western bank of the river and has the Shikellamy Overlook in Union Township, Union County. The newer part is the 54-acre marina on the southern end of Packer Island in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. The overlook has a one-mile nature trail for hiking.

R.B. Winter State Park, 17215 Buffalo Rd., Mifflinburg, Union County. R.B. Winter State Park is located on 695-acres in Hartley Township. It is surrounded by Bald Eagle State Forest. Halfway Lake is a popular spot for swimming and fishing. The park also has 6.3 miles of hiking trails.

Bald Eagle State Park, 149 Main Park Rd., Howard, Centre County. The park is set on 5,900 acres in Bald Eagle Valley and features two campgrounds, boating, fishing, swimming, the Nature Inn, and diverse habitats that are excellent for wildlife watching, according to the park’s website.

Colton Point State Park, 927 Colton Rd., Wellsboro, Tioga County. This park is situated on 368 acres on the west side of Pine Creek Gorge, also known as the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania. The canyon is 800 feet deep and nearly 4,000 feet across. Tioga county also has Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spill Way Rd. in Wellsboro. This park features Hills Creek Lake, a 137-acre man-made lake.

Additional information on the state parks can be found at the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at www.dcnr.pa.gov.

Related reading: All shooting ranges in the state reopening; shooting range permits extended through August