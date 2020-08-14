Wellsboro, Pa. -- Based on ticket sales, the experimental online Tune in to Radio HG Festival was a success for Hamilton-Gibson Productions, a community theater arts group in Wellsboro.

For the first performance on Thursday, August 6, 50 tickets were sold; for the second on Friday, August 7, 40; for the third on Saturday, August 8, 42; and for the fourth on Sunday, August 9, 45.

“Our audience this year was bigger than last year’s and more than double the 20 people that can currently be seated in the Warehouse Theatre for a performance because of coronavirus requirements,” said Gabe Hakvaag, festival founder and producer.

“Financially we did well thanks to ticket sales and our sponsors, Elite Therapy and Drs. Maria Cruz and Edgar Wong,” he said. “Our sponsors provide far more money than our box office ever could and are crucial to Hamilton-Gibson Productions’ success and ability to keep going.”

This year for the first time, the different lineup of radio plays for each of the four scheduled performances were prerecorded and streamed online rather than being live on stage in Wellsboro.

“I'm still gathering data to see how this went,” said Hakvaag. “Most of the feedback I've heard has been positive, especially from those who heeded my advice to ‘walk away from the screen and just listen.’ That's how these radio plays are meant to be enjoyed. But, those who wanted to see how radio plays were done in the Golden Age of Radio could watch,” he said.

“As for the quality of the live stream, the clarity of the video and the audio, I think people had different experiences depending on what they were using to watch. Some people streamed to their TV monitor and had a big image and big sound. Others watched on a tablet or phone."

The audience included people from outside Tioga County who logged in for the shows. “That is another positive,” said Hakvaag.

“We also had the unique experience of having the cast and crew be able to watch the shows along with the audience. Sarah Duterte, one of the directors, live-posted during the performances with comments on who was performing and the interesting things that happened during the performance. That was fun, too,” Hakvaag said.

“The main thing for me was we actually pulled it off,” said Hakvaag. “We produced multiple radio plays; the actors got to perform great material and enjoy acting again; and the directors delivered the performances and got to see them performed. In addition, we did live announcer spots during the livestreamed shows.”

"Our first venture into online radio shows was a great learning experience and wonderful entertainment," said Thomas Putnam, Hamilton-Gibson Productions artistic director. He watched the show online. "We had a number of new performers this year, one who traveled all the way from Williamsport, and good solid directors. We have a new ticketing system, which provided some challenges but also allowed us to do much more than we previously could. This is something we will definitely consider doing in the future. We've had lots of positive feedback from online audience members and nothing but high praise from all who were involved."

To share feedback, contact Hamilton-Gibson at (570) 724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.