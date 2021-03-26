Wellsboro, Pa. – This Saturday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 28 at 2:30 p.m., Hamilton-Gibson Productions is presenting performances of two comedies each featuring a real-life couple. The performances are free.

"The Search" by Natalie Kennedy of Wellsboro, and "The Scary Question" by playwright, director and actor Wayne S. Rawley, run about 15 minutes apiece.

This is the sixth in HG's free series of eight 30-minute staged readings of short plays via Zoom.

What do you talk about when you find yourself seated with a stranger at a wedding reception - especially someone who clearly has nothing in common with you? Favorite love songs? Join the hilariously awkward conversation with quiet Emily played by Sarah Lawton and Mick played by Noyes Lawton.

"The Search" was produced as part of HG's original works series. It was written and directed by Kennedy, Tioga Publishing managing editor of the Wellsboro and Mansfield Gazettes, the Westfield Free Press Courier and the Potter Leader Enterprise. When it first debuted, Deb Sawyer and the late Craig Shaffer were featured in the roles.

For this weekend's staged reading, husband and wife Noyes and Sarah Lawton are acting in the play in Craig Shaffer's honor and memory. The Lawtons have been in a number of HG productions, including "Mamma Mia" and "Blithe Spirit." Sarah was on stage in "Boeing Boeing" and Noyes has been in HG shows for many years with major roles in "The Crucible," "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest," and "Of Mice and Men."

In "The Scary Question", a young couple in love are ready to move to the “next level.” On a peaceful evening in Linda's apartment, Brian nervously gathers the strength to ask the question. Join real-life husband and wife Laura and Ryan Mullins who play the couple that are navigating the perils of young love as Brian drops to one knee.

This play is part of the "Great Short Comedies" Volume 6 series produced by Playscripts, Inc. Another from the volume will be produced as the last Zoomed staged reading in the series on April 10 and 11. Laura and Ryan performed together first during an HG Radio Festival and again last summer as ice skaters in HG's "Almost, Maine." Ryan has also appeared in "The Crucible" and "You Can't Take It With You."

At the end of the 30-minute performance, audience members will be invited to stay on Zoom to talk about what they saw and heard with Director Thomas Putnam and the cast members.

Go to the Zoom website at zoom.us, click on "join a meeting" and for the Saturday, March 27 performance enter the access code 839 2536 6867 and the passcode 902173. For the Sunday, March 28 performance, enter the access code 873 9936 8164 and the passcode 420146.

Audience members can also find the Zoom information on the HG website or Facebook page or can contact the HG office at (570) 724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com.

Donations are appreciated. Donate online at hamiltongibson.org or send a contribution to Hamilton-Gibson, 29 Water Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Please include “Staged Readings” in the check memo line.