Lewisburg, Pa. — The contents of a historic Lewisburg museum will be auctioned off online starting Friday, Dec. 9.

Items will include hundreds of art pieces from the 18th and 19th centuries, as well as furniture, ceramics, sculptures, glass, and more. The Packwood House Museum closed in 2020, with officials there citing decreased attendance and the pandemic as reasons for closing.

Ownership of the Packwood House's assets was transferred to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lewisburg on Sept. 8. The previous property owner, Edith Fetherston, had left the assets of the Fetherston estate to the parish as part of her last will and testament.

Edith, who originally was from Lewisburg, purchased the 27-room home along Water Street in 1936 with her husband John with the intention of retiring there. While living in Lewisburg, Edith was a parishioner of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish.

Though Edith died in 1972, ten years after her husband had passed, the property was turned into a museum. It opened to the public in 1976.

Rev. Matthew Larlick, pastor at Sacred Heart, said in a statement that, "The gift of the Fetherston estate will become part of our patrimony, to ensure that Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lewisburg, will continue as a beacon of Christian Faith and Practice in Union County for generations to come."

The online auction will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 and 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Item preview days are set for Thursday, Dec. 8 and Friday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items can be viewed these days in-person at the museum at the corner of Market and Water streets or online.

To register for the online auctions, you can visit www.dovetailauctions.com or call 610-350-6845. Auction participants must register online.

As for the former museum building, it's currently on the market for $675,000 through REMAX realty.

