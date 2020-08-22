HelloFresh and Everyplate, services which provide meal kits and cooking instructions by mail, have been notified that onions distributed between May 8 and July 31, 2020 may be contaminated with salmonella bacteria. All customers are advised to discard any onions that they still have from this time.

The following product codes are part of the recall:

HelloFresh:

2-3-5-6-17

2-8-15-19

2-5-6-9-20

6-8-9-15-B-3-5-20

6-8-17-B

3-4-10-15-18-17-19-20

2-3-8-12

5-17-4-15-18-20

2-3-8-12

5-17-4-15-18-20

3-9-10-12-15-17-6

3-20-7-21

4-19-21

2-3-4-19-7-8-16

Everyplate:

81-82-84-86-92-94

82-86-83-93

87-88-89-93-90-94

82-84-86-87-89-91-92-95

82-84-86-89-90-95-83-93

82-87-88-95-82-87-88-95

88-89-84-93

82-87-89-90-91-84-92-93

85-86-90-91

82-88-89-90-92-96

82-84-89-94-96-83-95

82-92-81-84-87-89-94-96-98

Product codes are located on the bottom square of each shipping box's label.

The FDA recommends immediately discarding all onions received and taking extra caution to disinfect and sanitize surfaces and containers that may have touched the products. Onions that have already been consumed may have had any salmonella bacteria present killed by thoroughly cooking them to 165 degrees (F).

Customers who experience symptoms including fever, diarrhea, or nausea should contact a healthcare provider.

HelloFresh has found an alternate supplier for onions and has apologized for the incident. Questions about the recall may be directed towards hello@hellofresh.com.