Millmont, Pa. – It's been just over one year since Dillan the bear was released from a concrete cage at the Union County Sportsmen’s Club (UCSC) and relocated to a Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado.

Dillan's story first garnered attention after PETA began to publicize the bear's condition in an attempt to secure Dillan's relocation and well-being. A routine inspection of the Sportsmen's facility by the USDA described the bear as "morbidly obese" with severe dental issues.

The report also described Dillan as exhibiting a "repetitive behavior in which he sits on his haunches and repeatedly rocks himself back and forth by using his forepaws to push against the wall in front of him." That kind of behavior, the report says, "can often be an indicator of pain and or psychological distress."

In addition to Dillan, the Sportmen's Club is also home to a bobcat, which was also listed as "obese" by the USDA's report, a white-tailed deer, a raccoon, as well as multiple species of birds, many of which suffer from feather loss and overgrown beaks.

One of the animals still at UCSC is a peahen named Penny, who shows signs of bumblefoot—a painful, progressive inflammatory condition that, when left untreated, can lead to infection of the bone, severe lameness, and even death, according to PETA.

In January 2020, Dillan's story changed for the better when he was relocated to the Wild Life Sanctuary in Colorado. There, he joined three other bears–Lily, Sun, and Moon–and became bear BFF's with Lily.

The animal friends Dillan left behind, however, still remain at the Union County Sportsmen's Club (UCSC).

Yesterday, a PETA Foundation’s wildlife veterinarian—who has over 11 years of experience working with wildlife around the world—sent UCSC President Ray Kline a letter this morning offering PETA’s help in relocating the animals to reputable wildlife facilities.

“That bear’s life has completely transformed since he left the Union County Sportsmen’s Club, and PETA wants to give the same chance to the birds, deer, and other animals left behind in the club’s cages,” says PETA Foundation wildlife veterinarian Dr. Monica Bando. “These animals are suffering from painful conditions that can be addressed with veterinary treatment, proper nutrition, and species-appropriate care, and PETA is ready to foot the bill.”