Harrisburg, Pa. – In the 1970s, venetian blinds were the “in” thing, as far as window coverings were concerned. Fashion-conscious homeowners in 1986, however, preferred more modern window addendums sparking an unprecedented surplus of venetian blinds in garages across the country.

This surplus of venetian blinds would be completely unremarkable if not for the intrepid idea of a young man, by the name of Gene Stilp, in the city of Harrisburg in the summer of 1986.

“It was the 100th anniversary of the Statue of Liberty in 1986–there was a big ceremony in New York City Harbor, and I thought, we should do something here,” said Stilp reflecting back on the summer. “I looked out at the Susquehanna River and saw the Northern Central Railroad Bridge Pier and had the idea.”

France gave the Statue of Liberty to the United States as a gift in 1886. The statue was meant to represent the friendship the two countries had formed as a result of their alliance against Britain during the American Revolution and their shared pursuit of liberty.

His idea was to bring the celebration of Lady Liberty to Central Pennsylvania, by building a Statue of Liberty that could stand on one of the remaining Railroad Piers in the river.

Before he could start building, Stilp needed materials. He had his tools, some white paint, and had purchased a few ½ in. pieces of plywood along with a construction torch (for lady liberty’s light). To gather the final thing, Stilp went door to door asking neighbors if they had any old, venetian blinds lying around. They did, of course, and Stilp quickly got to work.

The result was a 17 ½ tall, 450-pound, Statue of Liberty.

With the easy part over, the next challenge was figuring out how to get the statue to the Pier the middle of the Susquehanna River. To solve the problem, Stilp enlisted the help of his friends and their boats. After all, what are friends for, if not to help you put giant statues in the middle of rivers at night?

That’s exactly what they did. On a hot night in July 1986, the group managed to move the giant statue onto one of the old Railroad Piers thanks in large part to the nautical prowess of Stilp’s friends. Eager for the reaction the next morning would bring, the group swore each other to secrecy over hard-earned 2 a.m. pizza and beer.

“The next morning was a hot, foggy morning. The statue came out of the fog, like it was floating there, like a great angel was caught in the early summer first light,” described Stilp.

The statue’s appearance caused quite a stir. Stories of the Lady Liberty in the Susquehanna quickly spread as people called in to radio and television shows to tell the hosts. Traffic control along Route 15 and Route 22 was chaotic as drivers smashed into each other while trying to catch a glimpse of Lady Liberty.

Stilp and his friends had originally planned to remove the statue on Labor Day, but they decided to leave it up after realizing how much people enjoyed seeing it.

So, the statue remained there for 6 years until it was bent in half due to strong winds. Stilp took the pieces away and began raising money to build a new, stronger statue. He sold T-shirts, hats, and reproduced watercolor paintings of the statue by a local artist and eventually had enough to get to work.

The second statue–weighing almost 4 tons and made of wood, metal, and fiber glass–was larger than the first. This time, Stilp needed more than the boats of his friends to get the statue onto the river. So, he rented a helicopter.

“We did the rigging; the company approved it and flew it out by helicopter. Trying to land the statue was difficult,” said Stilp.

Today, the statue of Lady Liberty is still in the middle of the river. In support of Breast Cancer Awareness, she is wearing a pink sash through the end of October.

Stilp performs much of the maintenance on the statue, which is harder than one might imagine. “It takes a 40-foot ladder to get to the top of the Pier and another 24-foot ladder to get to the statue’s chin,” said Stilp. “I stand on her shoulder to clean her.”

“I’m always happy to bring along volunteers. Whoever wants to go out there and spend a day risking their life can email me at genestilp@comcast.net. We spend days taking off the poison ivy and whatever else is growing up there. Right now, I’m getting volunteers to go out there sometime after the election to paint back to her usual white again.”

The statue has become an icon of Central Pennsylvania. Truckers use it to describe their location. Visitors and locals alike enjoy looking for the statue as they near the state capital. Stilp said he has received over 300 letters from people all across the country who talk about how the statue moved them. Many of the letters come from individuals who grew up near Harrisburg, moved away, and suddenly received a photo of the statue.

“It inspires people to our basic core values of what it means to be an American,” said Stilp. “What it means to think about the what the statue stands for–like the lines from the Emma Lazarus poem, ‘Give me your poor, your tired, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” that’s what it’s about.”