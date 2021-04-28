Lincoln, Neb. – "You're probably wondering why I gathered you all here today," read an ominous Facebook message that sparked what may have been the largest Pool Noodle Battle in the history of Pool Noodle Battles.

Last Saturday, April 24, 2021, hundreds of people, armed with colorful foam pool noodles, gathered at a park in the town of Lincoln, Nebraska ready for battle. The purpose? To prove who deserved the title of "Josh."

Seriously, we're not joshing you, this actually happened.

It all started when Josh Swain, of Arizona, sent a Facebook message to a number of people who shared his first name and last name.

In the message, Swain stated there could only be one Josh and challenged the other Josh-named individuals to a fight. Swain picked a date for the battle–April 24–and sent coordinates of the park in Nebraska to the group, reports NBC News.

Swain also posted screenshots of his Facebook challenge to twitter reiterating his claim, "There can only be one."

As internet challenges tend to do, the battle for the ultimate Josh drew hundreds of eager participants, many of whom came from far-away locations, including New York and Texas, to defend their namesake.

The competition was light-hearted, with many participants wearing masks and opting to play rock, paper, scissors as opposed to pool noodles. Although those who chose the noodle tactic were shown making some tough contact, no injuries were reported.

Many of the participants brought food and supplies to donate to local food banks and the Josh Battle helped raise money for the Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation of Nebraska, according to NBC News.

A winner–-one Josh to rule them all–-was declared by the original Josh Swain following the event. A four-year-old, by the name of Joshua Vinson Jr., who came armed with his trusty red pool noodle was declared the reigning champion.